Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Flattered by Whoopi Goldberg's Absurd Pregnancy Question on 'The View': 'She's So Sweet'

"I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like, 'Do you care to respond to this?'" Griffin shared, jokingly adding, "I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I’m like, 'No, I'm not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now.'"

"I'll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant. I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her," she comically continued. "I guarantee if I actually told her privately that I was pregnant, her advice would be, 'Wait 'til you’re ready to tell people.' So that’s the funniest thing about it. She would never just shout it on air. But listen, that’s what makes the show interesting."