Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Flattered by Whoopi Goldberg's Absurd Pregnancy Question on 'The View': 'She's So Sweet'
Alyssa Farah Griffin did not take offense to Whoopi Goldberg shockingly asking her if she was pregnant during the Thursday, September 14, episode of The View.
After the baffling question took the former White House Director of Strategic Communications by surprise, Griffin joined the talk show's "Behind the Table" podcast to "address the elephant in the room" and reiterate that she and her husband, Justin, are not expecting at this time.
"Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment — that I'm glowing," the 34-year-old explained of her reaction after being visibly taken aback by the question, which came out of left field.
"She's so sweet," Griffin continued of Goldberg, who randomly asked her costar is she was pregnant during a conversation about Mitt Romney after the Republican senator of Utah announced he would not be seeking a second term.
If anything, Griffin admitted she felt bad the question arose while her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law were seated in the front row of the audience, as they are eager for the television personality and her husband of almost two years to have a baby.
"If there are two people in my life who want me to be pregnant today more than anyone it’s them, so just the most fortuitous timing," the former aide of Donald Trump detailed, noting, "at the break, she was apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign."
- Whoopi Goldberg Bluntly Asks 'View' Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin If She's Pregnant on Air: Watch
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Suggests 'Scrawny White Guy' Timothée Chalamet Is 'Just a Rebound' for Kylie Jenner
- 'The View' Feud: Sunny Hostin 'Doesn't Feel' Tension Between Her and Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The View's producer Brian Teta revealed Goldberg approached him after the ordeal, stating: "Whoopi said to me after, she’s like, 'It just came over me, I don’t know what happened. It was like a vision,' and she felt that it just came out of her."
Griffin added, "that's what makes the show fun. It's completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future — which just again, headline news, I am not pregnant at this time."
"I literally was getting texts on the commercial break from reporters like, 'Do you care to respond to this?'" Griffin shared, jokingly adding, "I used to take questions about like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I’m like, 'No, I'm not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now.'"
"I'll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant. I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her," she comically continued. "I guarantee if I actually told her privately that I was pregnant, her advice would be, 'Wait 'til you’re ready to tell people.' So that’s the funniest thing about it. She would never just shout it on air. But listen, that’s what makes the show interesting."