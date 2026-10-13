'The View' Co-Hosts 'Not Confident' About Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Being in Charge During Russian Plague Deaths: 'Wake Me Up When It's Over'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Another deadly disease is in the news — something Ana Navarro is worried about with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge.
The View co-hosts spent a good deal of time on their October 7 broadcast digesting news of a death due to a pneumonic plague in Russia. Navarro cited her memories of the COVID-19 pandemic and pointed out that the United States no longer has the kind of health leadership it enjoyed under Dr. Anthony Fauci.
'Wake Me Up When It's Over'
“I’m just so scarred, I guess, from the COVID experience that when I hear this, I just kind of want to put my hands to my ears, curl up in the fetal position, and say, ‘Wake me up when it’s over,’” she admitted.
In times of crisis, calm and confident leadership from public officials can make all the difference, and she doesn’t see that happening with the Health and Human Services secretary and notorious anti-vaxxer in charge.
'I Just Don't Give a Pass to Republican Senators'
“This is why I think it’s so important that we have qualified people in government,” she explained. “I just don’t give a pass to Republican senators who voted to confirm RFK Jr. as secretary of health, knowing he wasn’t qualified, including people like Bill Cassidy, who’s a doctor himself, a senator, because things like this are going to come up. There’s going to be crises. There’s going to be health emergencies, and when I think of RFK Jr. heading HHS, I just say, ‘Girl, kiss your a-- goodbye.'"
- Donald Trump Says He’ll Speak With Vladimir Putin 'Very Soon' Over Russian Plague Fears
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Offer to Help Russia With Plague Outbreak: 'The Gang Who Brought Polio Back'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN's Dana Bash Get Into Heated Clash Over Pandemic 'Nonsense': 'You're Sitting Here Attacking Me'
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'A Man Who Has a Brainworm and Who Admitted to Snorting Cocaine Off of a Toilet Seat'
Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that RFK Jr.’s record on health matters is hardly comforting.
“I’m not super confident just because our HHS is headed by a man who has a brainworm and who admitted to snorting cocaine off of a toilet seat and also eats roadkill, so that’s disconcerting,” Hostin shared. “It’s also disconcerting to me that the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization.”
In addition, RFK Jr. was recently alleged to have funneled nearly a million dollars in taxpayer money to the very lab where the outbreak began.
'There Is No Indication of Any Kind of Outbreak'
Hostin went on to compare Russia’s response to the disease to China’s early dismissal of COVID-19.
“[She] was exposed to some sort of plague, something that we don’t exactly know what. But she died two days later, within 48 hours," she said. "Then we also know that the 200 people she had any contact with are being monitored by Russian authorities in quarantine … They’re calling this ‘pneumonia of an unknown cause.' Do you know what China called COVID? ‘A pneumonia of an unknown cause.’”
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg attempted to bring some ease to the situation, though it didn't appear to have an effect on her co-hosts.
"There is no indication of any kind of outbreak," she insisted. "So everybody, do not put this in your mind and say 'Oh, we're getting ready to have another thing hit.' The scientists and all those who are actually still working are much aware of whatever needs to happen, and they are prepared for that."