'The View' Co-Hosts 'Not Confident' About Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Being in Charge During Russian Plague Deaths: 'Wake Me Up When It's Over'

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'Wake Me Up When It's Over'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro said that memories of COVID-19 made her very concerned about reports of a pneumonic plague.

“I’m just so scarred, I guess, from the COVID experience that when I hear this, I just kind of want to put my hands to my ears, curl up in the fetal position, and say, ‘Wake me up when it’s over,’” she admitted. In times of crisis, calm and confident leadership from public officials can make all the difference, and she doesn’t see that happening with the Health and Human Services secretary and notorious anti-vaxxer in charge.

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'I Just Don't Give a Pass to Republican Senators'

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin debated the implications of the pneumonic plague on 'The View.'

“This is why I think it’s so important that we have qualified people in government,” she explained. “I just don’t give a pass to Republican senators who voted to confirm RFK Jr. as secretary of health, knowing he wasn’t qualified, including people like Bill Cassidy, who’s a doctor himself, a senator, because things like this are going to come up. There’s going to be crises. There’s going to be health emergencies, and when I think of RFK Jr. heading HHS, I just say, ‘Girl, kiss your a-- goodbye.'"

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'A Man Who Has a Brainworm and Who Admitted to Snorting Cocaine Off of a Toilet Seat'

Source: MEGA Some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s admitted escapades include snorting cocaine from a toilet seat and eating roadkill.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out that RFK Jr.’s record on health matters is hardly comforting. “I’m not super confident just because our HHS is headed by a man who has a brainworm and who admitted to snorting cocaine off of a toilet seat and also eats roadkill, so that’s disconcerting,” Hostin shared. “It’s also disconcerting to me that the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization.” In addition, RFK Jr. was recently alleged to have funneled nearly a million dollars in taxpayer money to the very lab where the outbreak began.

'There Is No Indication of Any Kind of Outbreak'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro expressed her concerns about current health leadership.