HEALTH Jesse Watters Asks RFK Jr. If He'll 'Leave Raccoons Alone' After He Allegedly Took Roadkill Home to 'Study' Years Ago Source: MEGA Jesse Watters asked embattled HHS Secretary RFK Jr. if he'll 'leave the raccoons alone' following a story that the politician liked to study roadkill. Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jesse Watters confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Fox News regarding a highly publicized biography excerpt that claimed Kennedy once severed the g-------- of a road-killed raccoon. During the segment on Jesse Watters Primetime, in which the embattled HHS Secretary was touting the resurrection of the Presidential Fitness Test and President Donald Trump's executive order to scale regenerative farming, Watters brought up the bizarre anecdote and explicitly asked Kennedy if he would "leave the raccoons alone" moving forward.

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Source: foxnews/youtube RFK JR. said he would leave racoons alone 'for the moment.'

“Very good, and you’re going to leave the raccoons alone?” he asked. Kennedy nonchalantly responded, “Yeah, for the moment.” In April, a TMZ reporter asked Kennedy, “What did you do with the raccoon’s dead p----? Where is it now?” Kennedy didn’t reply and just laughed.

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Source: MEGA The politician didn't reply when asked where the dead raccoon body party currently was.

The Fox interview followed widespread media attention over the story, adding to a list of viral, animal-related controversies surrounding Kennedy. The incident originally came to light in the biography RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by author Isabel Vincent.

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RKF Jr. Wanted to 'Study' the Dead Raccoon

Source: MEGA In an alleged 2001 diary entry, RFK Jr. said he picked up the roadkill while on a drive with his children.

The book unearthed a November 2001 diary entry written by Kennedy in which he admitted to stopping his car on Interstate 684 in New York to cut the p---- off a dead raccoon so he could "study it later.” His diary noted that his children "waited patiently in the car" while he performed the makeshift extraction. While the story drew immense mockery on late-night television and cable news, wildlife biologists noted that studying a raccoon's p---- bone (known as a baculum) is a legitimate method used in wildlife ecology to determine a population's age structure.

Inside RFK Jr.'s Odd History With Dead Animals

Source: MEGA In 2014, Robert F. Kennedy dumped a dead bear cub in NYC's Central Park.