or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoHEALTH

Jesse Watters Asks RFK Jr. If He'll 'Leave Raccoons Alone' After He Allegedly Took Roadkill Home to 'Study' Years Ago

Split photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jesse Watters
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters asked embattled HHS Secretary RFK Jr. if he'll 'leave the raccoons alone' following a story that the politician liked to study roadkill.

June 30 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Watters confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Fox News regarding a highly publicized biography excerpt that claimed Kennedy once severed the g-------- of a road-killed raccoon.

During the segment on Jesse Watters Primetime, in which the embattled HHS Secretary was touting the resurrection of the Presidential Fitness Test and President Donald Trump's executive order to scale regenerative farming, Watters brought up the bizarre anecdote and explicitly asked Kennedy if he would "leave the raccoons alone" moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of RFK JR. said he would leave racoons alone 'for the moment.'
Source: foxnews/youtube

RFK JR. said he would leave racoons alone 'for the moment.'

“Very good, and you’re going to leave the raccoons alone?” he asked.

Kennedy nonchalantly responded, “Yeah, for the moment.”

In April, a TMZ reporter asked Kennedy, “What did you do with the raccoon’s dead p----? Where is it now?”

Kennedy didn’t reply and just laughed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The politician didn't reply when asked where the dead raccoon body party currently was.
Source: MEGA

The politician didn't reply when asked where the dead raccoon body party currently was.

The Fox interview followed widespread media attention over the story, adding to a list of viral, animal-related controversies surrounding Kennedy.

The incident originally came to light in the biography RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by author Isabel Vincent.

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

RKF Jr. Wanted to 'Study' the Dead Raccoon

Photo of In an alleged 2001 diary entry, RFK Jr. said he picked up the roadkill while on a drive with his children.
Source: MEGA

In an alleged 2001 diary entry, RFK Jr. said he picked up the roadkill while on a drive with his children.

The book unearthed a November 2001 diary entry written by Kennedy in which he admitted to stopping his car on Interstate 684 in New York to cut the p---- off a dead raccoon so he could "study it later.”

His diary noted that his children "waited patiently in the car" while he performed the makeshift extraction.

While the story drew immense mockery on late-night television and cable news, wildlife biologists noted that studying a raccoon's p---- bone (known as a baculum) is a legitimate method used in wildlife ecology to determine a population's age structure.

Inside RFK Jr.'s Odd History With Dead Animals

Photo of In 2014, Robert F. Kennedy dumped a dead bear cub in NYC's Central Park.
Source: MEGA

In 2014, Robert F. Kennedy dumped a dead bear cub in NYC's Central Park.

However, critics and bioethicists pointed out the stark difference between structured scientific research and Kennedy's impromptu, roadside acquisitions.

The raccoon story is one of several unusual encounters with dead animals that have defined Kennedy's public profile.

Kennedy admitted to dumping a dead bear cub in Manhattan's Central Park in 2014, staging it to look like a bicycle accident.

In addition, his daughter Kick Kennedy revealed in a 2012 interview that her father used a chainsaw to sever the head of a dead, beached whale and strapped it to the roof of the family minivan for a five-hour drive.

In May, RFK posted a viral video of himself wrangling two non-venomous black racer snakes with his bare hands. The incident occurred on the patio of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Florida, with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, heard off-camera pleading for him to let them go.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.