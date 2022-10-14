'Wait One Second': Sara Haines Shushes Controversial 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin

There's never a dull moment on The View! During the Hot Topics segment on the Wednesday, October 12, episode of the talk show, things got heated when the ladies discussed the pros and cons of having a storied politician in office versus someone with less experience.

While things started out clam enough, Sara Haines abruptly took charge of the conversation to express her thoughts, and she refused to let cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin weigh in until she was done with her tangent.