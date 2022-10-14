'Wait One Second': Sara Haines Shushes Controversial 'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin
There's never a dull moment on The View! During the Hot Topics segment on the Wednesday, October 12, episode of the talk show, things got heated when the ladies discussed the pros and cons of having a storied politician in office versus someone with less experience.
While things started out clam enough, Sara Haines abruptly took charge of the conversation to express her thoughts, and she refused to let cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin weigh in until she was done with her tangent.
As Haines began explaining her opinions, Griffin began to speak, prompting Haines to hold up her index finger, insinuating her costar needed to zip her lips. "Wait one second," the blonde beauty told Griffin, who gave a bit of a sheepish smile and replied "OK" as Haines continued her spiel.
The awkward interaction doesn't come as too much of a surprise as OK! has previously reported on Griffin being ostracized by her peers due to her controversial past.
"During commercial breaks ... Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," an eyewitness shared after attending a taping last week. "Sunny [Hostin] was the only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa, though she mainly talked to her other costars."
The source added that Griffin "just stood there awkwardly," waiting for the show to reconvene.
When Griffin was announced as the newest star of the popular daytime show, many fans voiced their disgust given she used to work as Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications. Plus, former host Meghan McCain claimed Griffin has a very problematic family.
"Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism," she insisted. "He’s actually the person that invented Obama’s birtherism."
OK! previously revealed that Griffin's relationship with Whoopi Goldberg is what likely sealed the deal for her to nab the coveted spot on the series.
"She was super smart in sucking up to Whoopi backstage from day one," an insider noted. "They say it’s a panel show, but everyone knows Whoopi is the boss. Alyssa was the only guest host to correctly read the room. She knew that getting the best job on TV went through Whoopi Goldberg."