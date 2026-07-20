'The View' Star Gloats Over Shakira Performing at World Cup in Front of Her Alleged Unfaithful Ex: 'He’s Too Old to Be on the Field, But She's Not'
July 20 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro gloated over Shakira putting on an electric halftime performance at the 2026 World Cup Final while the singer's allegedly unfaithful ex Gerard Piqué had to watch from the stands.
The ladies of The View kicked off the Monday, July 20, episode by talking about the big game and musical acts, which also included Justin Bieber and BTS.
Ana Navarro Disses Shakira's Ex
"Look at Shakira, moving those hips! I was like, shake it!" Whoopi Goldberg quipped. "She was doing it! Look at them, they’re just so happy."
"Shakira was shaking them hips in front of her ex-husband," Navarro added. "Her cheating ex-husband who was sitting there having to see them hips. He’s too old to be on the field, but she’s not."
(Shakira, 49, and the athlete, 39, actually never married or even got engaged during their 11-year romance.)
Goldberg, who's known for not enjoying celebrity gossip, admitted, "I don’t know anything about any of that."
"But I will say, it did seem like some people got a very chilly... like a ‘boo’ chilly reception from the crowd," she expressed, referring to the loud, negative reception Donald Trump received at the Sunday, July 19, game.
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Piqué and the vocalist dated from 2010 to 2022 and welcomed two sons together during their romance. Things turned nasty in 2022 when it was claimed that the dad-of-two allegedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chía Martí.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint June 2022 statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
After Shakira ended the relationship, Piqué began publicly dating Marti.
Shakira Wrote Breakup Songs
Shakira channeled her heartbreak into plenty of tunes, something she touched on in a June interview.
"It was just pure catharsis. I really needed to write about what I was going through and not have any censor," she explained to People. "Through those challenging moments, I discovered how resilient we all are," she explained. "Life is a b----, but it’s so worth living because friends are there for you."
"Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars, because they just make us better," the "Whenever, Wherever" singer insisted.