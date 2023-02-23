Snubbed! Diehard Shakira Fan Refuses To Let Singer's Unfaithful Ex Gerard Piqué & His New Girlfriend Dine At Barcelona Restaurant
Now that's a loyal fan! Last week, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti — the woman he was allegedly having an affair with while still dating longtime love Shakira — tried to dine at a Japanese restaurant in Barcelona, but due to the infidelity reports, the pair was turned away!
In a TikTok, the athlete and his lady can be seen with glum expressions on their face as they leave the eatery and head back to their vehicle, as an outlet claimed the restaurant owner was such a big admirer of Shakira that they refused to serve the couple.
As OK! reported, Piqué, 36, and the songstress, 46, split in June 2022 after 11 years together, and buzz soon spread that the father-of-two was cheating with Mati, 23.
Though the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner never outwardly confirmed the rumors, she did release a few diss tracks hinting at the situation.
"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you," she spat on "BZRP Music Session #53," a collab with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."
Despite the drama, the retried soccer star and his new girlfriend had no problem showing off their love, posting their first photo together on Instagram last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Piqué has stayed mum on the breakup, Shakira aired out her frustrations during a a September 2022 interview, declaring, "I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.
"One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," the Latin Grammy winner expressed. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."
Geo News reported on the snub.