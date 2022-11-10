The View's Joy Behar Throws Shade At Whoopi Goldberg For Mindless Behavior & 'Checking Out' During Panel Discussion
Joy Behar was not amused by Whoopi Goldberg's flippant attitude during a recent panel discussion about finances in a marriage.
Behar, 80, made her thoughts on her cohost's behavior quite clear during the Wednesday, November 9, episode of The View, vocally going after the 66-year-old for acting bored and playing up the audience as if she was better than the conversation being had.
While on the subject, Sunny Hostin joked that she was sick of financing things for her family like streaming services or their children's ballet lessons. Sara Haines added that she and her husband have a joint bank account but also their own accounts for themselves.
As the conversation continued on, Goldberg appeared visibly bored and uninterested in the debate, as she rested her head on her chin, which garnered laughter from the audience.
Hostin didn't hesitate to call Goldberg out, saying to the moderator, "Right, Whoopi?"
An unamused Behar then chimed in under her breath, "Whoopi checked out an hour ago."
This wasn't the first time Goldberg clashed on camera with another cohost as of late. Earlier this week, the EGOT winner appeared to be at odds with newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin after she mentioned Bachelor in Paradise during a strained debate, rolling her eyes at the Republican television personality.
As the ladies discussed the best way to reject men, Goldberg went on a lengthy rant about the fact that simply saying "no" should be enough to turn a suitor away.
Things began to heat up when Griffin countered that "Some men have very fragile egos," prompting Goldberg to cut in with a rather harsh, "Enough!"
Griffin wasn't done sharing her thoughts, as she continued to say: "It reminds me of an ABC micro drama from Bachelor In Paradise —" before Goldberg cut her off again, groaning, "Ugh," and rolling her eyes.
Goldberg, known for shutting down rising tension on-air, has been getting into tiffs with her cohosts ever since the start of the latest season — and it doesn't seem like she will be changing her ways anytime soon.