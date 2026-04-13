The View's Ana Navarro Calls Melania Trump's Comments About Jeffrey Epstein 'Counterproductive': 'She Opened Pandora's Box'
April 13 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
The women of The View don't think Melania Trump did herself any favors when she gave a public address to shut down rumors that she knew about Jeffrey Epstein's crimes or was a "victim" of the predator.
The co-hosts discussed the first lady's comments on the Monday, April 13, episode of the show, as the series is now back after a week-long spring break.
'What a Counterproductive Statement'
"What a counterproductive statement, because if her objective was to close down any rumors about her, all she did was open up the Pandora’s box," Ana Navarro declared.
"Also, she was very upset that there's all of these rumors and conspiracy theories involving her and Epstein going on, but this is the same woman front and center and part of spreading the conspiracy on birtherism against Barack Obama," Navarro pointed out, referring to a debunked theory that the former president was not born in America.
"The last thing I would say is, listen, if she wants to be an ally and champion to those Epstein survivors, she can," the TV star continued, as Trump said she wants every victim to be able to share their experiences.
"She can start by inviting them to the White House, and meeting with them, and listening to their stories," Navarro declared. "She can start by turning to the guy next to her, Donald Trump, and telling him to tell his DOJ to release all the files, and to call his friend Mike Johnson in Congress and demand that there be accountability and congressional hearings."
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Sara Haines chimed in to note that the first lady "can testify before the House Oversight Committee" if she wants to help.
"I said this about the Clintons, and they did it," Haines pointed out. "Everyone at the top needs to testify. If you have nothing to hide, go under oath and share what you can so we can uncover as much as we can."
What Did Melania Trump Say About Her Relationship to Jeffrey Epstein?
As OK! reported, Melania's address came on April 9, stating, "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."
"I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump," Melania explained. "I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."
In addition, the FLOTUS said she wasn't friends with Jeffrey's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
"My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note," Melania alleged, referring to an old email in which she signed off, "Love, Melania."