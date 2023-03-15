Does Kelly Clarkson Want To Get Married After Bitter Brandon Blackstock Divorce? Singer Admits She'd 'Love To Fall In Love' Again
Kelly Clarkson shared she still hopes for love — even after her bitter divorce.
The American Idol winner revealed details about her split from ex Brandon Blackstock after the legal documents were finalized this month. She spoke about the impact the breakup had on her and her kids on “The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.”
"I won't be getting married," The Kelly Clarkson Show host said.
"In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that,]" she added.
Clarkson shares children River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock — the pair now have joint custody of their son and daughter.
The Grammy winner then stated she’s not "against marriage," but does not want to put her kids through another divorce.
"I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children," the singer declared.
The TV personality also shared how her kids feel about the separation from their father.
"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson said.
"Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house,'" she continued about her youngsters.
"They're really honest about it," the “Since You’ve Been Gone” songwriter mentioned about the conversations they have about Clarkson's split. "I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me."
"I think communicating with them and not treating them—not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions," she harped on the importance of open communication with her kiddos.
"My kids ask me all the time, 'So you don't love him anymore?' I'm like, 'No, I don't know if that goes away,'" Clarkson stated.