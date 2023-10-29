'There's More Tea?': Britney Spears Fans Ecstatic After Pop Star Announces 'Volume 2' of Her Memoir to Be Released Next Year
Is Britney Spears releasing The Woman in Me part two?
On Saturday, October 28, the pop sensation re-posted a clip of an orchestra musician swinging down a massive 'Mahler hammer' during a performance along with the caption, “Humor is the cure to everything!!!”
“Play on!!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!!!” she continued.
The announcement came on the heels of The Woman in Me’s immense success. The memoir quickly caught tons of attention for its bombshell revelations, including the fact that Spears had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake.
After just one day of sales, the “Toxic” singer wrote, "It’s happening ✨🤓📖!!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1!!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!!! Love you all 🌹!!!"
After revealing that she plans to release another book, the Instagram post was deleted, however, fans rejoiced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“THERE'S MORE TEA??” one person penned, while another added, “Can't wait for that long.”
A third user raved, “I’m ready for more revelations miss maam,” while a fourth person gushed, “Queen!!!! We are sat!!!”
As OK! previously reported, while the book was great for Spears, Timberlake has been bombarded with hate from “The Britney Army” after she revealed details about their tumultuous relationship, which occurred from 1999-2002.
The negative words became so hurtful that the *NSYNC alum, 42, turned off his Instagram comments. After doing so, the harassment did not end as Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, began to receive upsetting comments.
Some of the remarks which eventually led Biel to disable the function included, “How can you still be married to a man who destroyed [their] ex-girlfriend’s psychological well-being?” and “I never understood what you saw in Justin.”
Another person wrote, “Why do you stay with him?” while a fourth said, “Your husband is 🗑️.”
A source recently shared how Timberlake feels about how Spears portrayed him in her writing.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," they spilled.
While they admitted that the mother-of-two, 41, told the story "from her point of view," the father-of-two is apparently "not OK with it."
Despite this, Timberlake "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."
However, the insider claimed that even if he did reach out to Spears it likely would not go over well.
"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened," the source said. "She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."