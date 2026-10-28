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Thomas Markle's Granddaughter Not Surprised by Child Abuse Allegations as She Always Felt His 'Vibes' Were Off: 'Something's Not Right'

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Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's granddaughter Noelle Rasmussen alleged she felt weird 'vibes' from him when she was a young girl.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

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Thomas Markle's granddaughter Noelle Rasmussen alleged she felt iffy "vibes" from him when she was younger.

The father of Meghan Markle is currently entangled in controversy, as child abuse images were allegedly found at his residence in the Philippines earlier this month.

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Noelle Rasmussen Is the Daughter of Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha

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image of Thomas markle
Source: MEGA

Noelle Rasmussen is the niece of Meghan Markle and the daughter of her half-sister, Samantha.

"Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got … something’s not right about a person, and you don’t actively register it. But your body tells you when something’s off," Rasmussen told The Telegraph on Tuesday, October 27.

Rasmussen — who is the daughter of Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha — also noted the accusations against Thomas Sr. "don't surprise me."

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image of Samantha markle
Source: MEGA

Samantha Markle is standing by her father's side amid his child abuse allegations.

"The more and more I think about it, it just doesn’t … I don’t know why it’s not a surprise," she continued.

"It might have been something I just didn’t register at the time, or subconsciously put any thought behind. Even as a child, it may have just been something that I registered that I didn’t know [I had]," Rasmussen said.

The lighting director's son, Thomas Jr., made the allegations on October 22, and claimed he discovered four boxes containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of disturbing abuse material at his father's home.

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Samantha Markle Came to the Defense of Thomas Markle Sr.

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle previously said she was 'deeply distressed' over the controversy surrounding Thomas Markle.

Samantha, 61, recently defended her father, and even slammed her brother for trying to take him down.

"There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him," she told a publication.

Samantha then blasted: "My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years, and once the money stopped, he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media."

image of Thomas markle and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle stated earlier this month the accusations were 'sick lies.'

"It's disgusting that my brother is trying to destroy a man who has done nothing but support him his entire life. My brother needs money. That is what this is all about," Samantha said.

Thomas Sr., 82, denied all accusations against him, also previously branding them as "sick lies."

Meghan, 45, spoke out about the retired director of photography on October 23, saying she's "deeply distressed" over the claims.

"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."

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