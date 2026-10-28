Thomas Markle's Granddaughter Not Surprised by Child Abuse Allegations as She Always Felt His 'Vibes' Were Off: 'Something's Not Right'

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Thomas Markle's granddaughter Noelle Rasmussen alleged she felt iffy "vibes" from him when she was younger. The father of Meghan Markle is currently entangled in controversy, as child abuse images were allegedly found at his residence in the Philippines earlier this month.

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Noelle Rasmussen Is the Daughter of Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha

Source: MEGA Noelle Rasmussen is the niece of Meghan Markle and the daughter of her half-sister, Samantha.

"Maybe it was a vibe that I subconsciously got … something’s not right about a person, and you don’t actively register it. But your body tells you when something’s off," Rasmussen told The Telegraph on Tuesday, October 27. Rasmussen — who is the daughter of Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha — also noted the accusations against Thomas Sr. "don't surprise me."

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Source: MEGA Samantha Markle is standing by her father's side amid his child abuse allegations.

"The more and more I think about it, it just doesn’t … I don’t know why it’s not a surprise," she continued. "It might have been something I just didn’t register at the time, or subconsciously put any thought behind. Even as a child, it may have just been something that I registered that I didn’t know [I had]," Rasmussen said. The lighting director's son, Thomas Jr., made the allegations on October 22, and claimed he discovered four boxes containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of disturbing abuse material at his father's home.

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Samantha Markle Came to the Defense of Thomas Markle Sr.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle previously said she was 'deeply distressed' over the controversy surrounding Thomas Markle.

Samantha, 61, recently defended her father, and even slammed her brother for trying to take him down. "There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him," she told a publication. Samantha then blasted: "My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years, and once the money stopped, he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media."

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle stated earlier this month the accusations were 'sick lies.'