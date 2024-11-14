Throwing Shade! Nicole Kidman Says She 'Would Love to Work With Martin Scorsese' If He Ever 'Does a Film With Women'

"I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women," the Oscar winner noted.

"I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jones. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke," the Big Little Lies star, 57, continued. "And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people."