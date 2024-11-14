Throwing Shade! Nicole Kidman Says She 'Would Love to Work With Martin Scorsese' If He Ever 'Does a Film With Women'
Nicole Kidman isn't afraid to call it like she sees it!
In a new interview, the Perfect Couple star gave quite the backhanded compliment to Martin Scorsese when listing off directors she would like to team up with in the future.
"I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women," the Oscar winner noted.
"I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jones. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke," the Big Little Lies star, 57, continued. "And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people."
While the iconic filmmaker, 81, has countless movies under his belt, many of them center on men, such as Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and The Departed.
The Australian actress' remark sparked mixed reactions on social media, as though many applauded her, others came to Scorsese's defense.
"Nicole Kidman has been pretty open about wanting to do women-centric work. Her commenting that she'd love to work [with] Scorsese if [he] makes a film centering on women is not an indictment on his previous work but a simple observation that his films tend to be more about masculinity," one person explained in a tweet.
"Nicole Kidman elevating and working with women directors as part of her ethos as an A-List actress. Kudos to her," another individual wrote. "And excited for Babygirl."
On the other hand, one person claimed, "Kidman saying Scorsese doesn’t make films with women is just her coping with the fact that he’s never offered her a part."
Another social media user posted screenshots of female stars in his films, such as Lily Gladstone in Flowers of the Killer Moon and Cate Blanchett in The Aviator.
One person who is definitely in the mom-of-four's corner is husband Keith Urban.
Though her latest flick Babygirl includes countless erotic scenes, an insider told a news outlet the musician, also 57, has no issue watching them.
"When Keith is watching her work, he sees it as her art. She is playing characters – she isn't playing Nicole Kidman," the source said. "Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story."
Though Kidman has love scenes with costars Harrison Dickinson and Antonio Banderas in Babygirl — which hits theaters in December —Urban "removes himself from seeing her as his wife and supports her and enjoys the work."
Kidman spoke to Vanity Fair about Scorsese.