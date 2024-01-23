Tiffani Thiessen Shows Some Skin in Risqué Photo in Honor of 50th Birthday — and Her Husband Responds!

Ahead of her birthday, the White Collar alum admitted she's focusing on herself. "Right now I’m really trying to be good [about my health] — not that I haven’t been in the past, because health has always been very important (and I mean body health and mental health). But I think in my 40s, my time was really for my children. We give so much to our kids, my child was giving so much to my child, you know, that kind of stuff. And now since they’re kids are older, they don’t need me so much as when they were little, it’s a little more me time. It’s about me," she shared.