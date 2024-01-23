OK Magazine
Tiffani Thiessen Shows Some Skin in Risqué Photo in Honor of 50th Birthday — and Her Husband Responds!

Source: mega
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Tiffani Thiessen showed some skin in honor of entering her fifth decade.

On Tuesday, January 23, the Saved by the Bell alum uploaded a photo of herself wrapped in a bed sheet to Instagram, writing, "Over the hill. #thisis50."

Of course, people immediately flocked to the comments section to gush over the snapshot — and her big day!

Thiessen's Saved by the Bell costar Mario Lopez wrote: "Welcome to the 5th level kid!" while Sarah Michelle Gellar added, "Looks pretty 🔥🔥🔥 to me."

Source: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram

The star turned 50 on January 23.

Thiessen's husband, Brady Smith, also drooled over the snap, writing, "Holy guacamole babahhhhhhhh!!!! Hubba Hubba."

"Hot mama 🔥," Valerie Bertinelli shared.

Source: mega
Source: mega

The pair share two kids: Harper and Holt.

On January 19, the brunette beauty, who shares daughter Harper and son Holt with Smith, made it clear she was ready to enter her next era.

"Does this lipstick make me look 50? #50 in 5 days #goldenbirthday," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a sequin bodysuit.

Source: mega
Source: mega

The actress admitted she wasn't nervous about turning 50.

In October, the cookbook author admitted she isn't nervous about turning the big 50.

"I say earned because I think I’ve earned them," Thiessen told talk show host Jennifer Hudson, referring to her wrinkles. "They’re from all the tears and laughter — both! And I’m happy about that."

"I can’t believe it. I actually really cannot believe it. I cannot believe I’m going to be turning 50 very soon," she said of the milestone. "I feel great. I actually feel more settled than I did in my 40s. Turning 40 was a bigger deal. I’m like, 'Ooh, I’m going to be 50!' I still can’t believe it."

Source: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram

The 'White Collar' actress said she is focused on her health during this time.

Ahead of her birthday, the White Collar alum admitted she's focusing on herself. "Right now I’m really trying to be good [about my health] — not that I haven’t been in the past, because health has always been very important (and I mean body health and mental health). But I think in my 40s, my time was really for my children. We give so much to our kids, my child was giving so much to my child, you know, that kind of stuff. And now since they’re kids are older, they don’t need me so much as when they were little, it’s a little more me time. It’s about me," she shared.

Source: mega
Source: mega

The mom-of-two showed some skin in a recent snap for her birthday.

"You know, I’m just trying to be very healthy about approaching 50 with a good mindset," she added. "I’ve taken my health very seriously."

