Tiffani Thiessen Shows Some Skin in Risqué Photo in Honor of 50th Birthday — and Her Husband Responds!
Tiffani Thiessen showed some skin in honor of entering her fifth decade.
On Tuesday, January 23, the Saved by the Bell alum uploaded a photo of herself wrapped in a bed sheet to Instagram, writing, "Over the hill. #thisis50."
Of course, people immediately flocked to the comments section to gush over the snapshot — and her big day!
Thiessen's Saved by the Bell costar Mario Lopez wrote: "Welcome to the 5th level kid!" while Sarah Michelle Gellar added, "Looks pretty 🔥🔥🔥 to me."
Thiessen's husband, Brady Smith, also drooled over the snap, writing, "Holy guacamole babahhhhhhhh!!!! Hubba Hubba."
"Hot mama 🔥," Valerie Bertinelli shared.
On January 19, the brunette beauty, who shares daughter Harper and son Holt with Smith, made it clear she was ready to enter her next era.
"Does this lipstick make me look 50? #50 in 5 days #goldenbirthday," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a sequin bodysuit.
In October, the cookbook author admitted she isn't nervous about turning the big 50.
"I say earned because I think I’ve earned them," Thiessen told talk show host Jennifer Hudson, referring to her wrinkles. "They’re from all the tears and laughter — both! And I’m happy about that."
"I can’t believe it. I actually really cannot believe it. I cannot believe I’m going to be turning 50 very soon," she said of the milestone. "I feel great. I actually feel more settled than I did in my 40s. Turning 40 was a bigger deal. I’m like, 'Ooh, I’m going to be 50!' I still can’t believe it."
- Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude & Covers Herself In Gold Paint For Her 50th Birthday — And Celebs Go Wild Over The Snapshot!
- Salma Hayek, 56, Praised for Displaying Gray Hair and Wrinkles in Candid Photo: 'You're Beautiful'
- Teri Hatcher, 55, Flaunts Toned Body in 'Liberating' Bikini Photo: 'This Is My Truth'
Ahead of her birthday, the White Collar alum admitted she's focusing on herself. "Right now I’m really trying to be good [about my health] — not that I haven’t been in the past, because health has always been very important (and I mean body health and mental health). But I think in my 40s, my time was really for my children. We give so much to our kids, my child was giving so much to my child, you know, that kind of stuff. And now since they’re kids are older, they don’t need me so much as when they were little, it’s a little more me time. It’s about me," she shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You know, I’m just trying to be very healthy about approaching 50 with a good mindset," she added. "I’ve taken my health very seriously."