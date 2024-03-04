OK Magazine
Brian Austin Green Admits He Was 'F----ing Jealous' of '90210' Costars During Relationship With Tiffani Thiessen: 'I Can't Imagine What That Was Like for Her'

Brian Austin Green voiced his regrets about his behavior during his relationship with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen while sitting down with Shannen Doherty on the Monday, March 4, installment of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast.

Brian Austin Green dated Tiffani Thiessen from 1992 to 1995.

"I'd never been in a real serious relationship before," Green explained to Doherty, referring to his his three year relationship with the Alexa and Katie star from 1992 to 1995.

"I was incredibly jealous every time she would f--king have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years," he added. "Like this is my family."

"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s--- with people that were like my family and my brothers," he continued. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f---ing jealous and boisterous."

"Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her," the Desperate Housewives star confessed. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f---ing boyfriend — who she lives with by the way — freaking out the way that I was."

"It's also just growing pains," Doherty replied, empathizing with Green. "We were so young and we were growing up and stretching our wings and learning how to use our voice."

"I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame," she noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Years after his breakup from Thiessen, the 50-year-old actor went on to date Transformers bombshell Megan Fox. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and share three sonsNoah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7.

He is also father to son Kassius, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Green and Fox divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage and the Anger Management star went on to date Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

The now-engaged lovebirds welcomed Green's fifth child, Zane Walker, in June 2022.

