Brian Austin Green Admits He Was 'F----ing Jealous' of '90210' Costars During Relationship With Tiffani Thiessen: 'I Can't Imagine What That Was Like for Her'

"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s--- with people that were like my family and my brothers," he continued. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f---ing jealous and boisterous."

"Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her," the Desperate Housewives star confessed. "I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f---ing boyfriend — who she lives with by the way — freaking out the way that I was."