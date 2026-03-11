Politics Candace Owens Tears Apart 'Coward' Donald Trump for 'Betraying' Americans: 'That’s Going to Be His Legacy' Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega 'He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite,' the podcaster said. Allie Fasanella March 11 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens laid into Donald Trump for reneging on the promises he campaigned on. "Donald Trump has very clearly betrayed the American people," the political commentator declared during the Monday, March 9, episode of her show. "You need to accept that. I’ve had to accept that." The former MAGA ally added that Trump, 79, "has betrayed every last single one of us."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens: "Trump allowing this to happen, allowing this to go forward — it makes him a traitor and it also makes him a coward." pic.twitter.com/pXyp1dBjyZ — Cesspool (@CesspoolOnline) March 10, 2026 Source: @CesspoolOnline/x Candace Owens slammed the president for failing to uphold his promises to the American people.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Thinks We're Too Stupid'

Source: Candace Owens/youtube Candace Owens said she's 'had to accept' that Donald Trump lied to Americans.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims the 'Iranian Regime Seeks to Kill'

Source: mega The POTUS has been facing backlash over his attacks in Iran.

Rogan, 58, called the conflict "insane" during his own show on Tuesday, March 10, and echoed Owens' words, stating many Trump allies now "feel betrayed" because the administration's actions go against his 2024 campaign promise to end "stupid, senseless wars.” The United States, along with Israel, launched a major military offensive in Iran on February 28, with the POTUS claiming the "Iranian regime seeks to kill."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He Is a Coward for Doing This'

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega Over 150 children have been killed in Iran.

"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties," he said in a statement. "That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future and it is a noble mission." The airstrikes have killed "at least 168 children" and seven U.S. service members so far, per various reports. "That’s happening because he’s [Trump] a coward," Owens said of the ongoing conflict. "He is a coward for doing this to the American people and that’s going to be his legacy."

'Trump Had Loyalty to No One'

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was the 'first casualty of the war in Iran.'