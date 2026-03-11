Candace Owens Tears Apart 'Coward' Donald Trump for 'Betraying' Americans: 'That’s Going to Be His Legacy'
March 11 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Candace Owens laid into Donald Trump for reneging on the promises he campaigned on.
"Donald Trump has very clearly betrayed the American people," the political commentator declared during the Monday, March 9, episode of her show. "You need to accept that. I’ve had to accept that."
The former MAGA ally added that Trump, 79, "has betrayed every last single one of us."
'He Thinks We're Too Stupid'
"The very people we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us and he thinks we’re too stupid to notice or something?" Owens, 36, said.
"He promised low gas prices," she continued. "He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."
The podcaster's remarks come as supporters of the president like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan have vocalized their opposition to his war in Iran.
Donald Trump Claims the 'Iranian Regime Seeks to Kill'
Rogan, 58, called the conflict "insane" during his own show on Tuesday, March 10, and echoed Owens' words, stating many Trump allies now "feel betrayed" because the administration's actions go against his 2024 campaign promise to end "stupid, senseless wars.”
The United States, along with Israel, launched a major military offensive in Iran on February 28, with the POTUS claiming the "Iranian regime seeks to kill."
'He Is a Coward for Doing This'
"The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties," he said in a statement. "That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now, we’re doing this for the future and it is a noble mission."
The airstrikes have killed "at least 168 children" and seven U.S. service members so far, per various reports.
"That’s happening because he’s [Trump] a coward," Owens said of the ongoing conflict. "He is a coward for doing this to the American people and that’s going to be his legacy."
'Trump Had Loyalty to No One'
The conspiracy theorist went on to allege that her late friend, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, was the "first casualty of the war in Iran."
Kirk was assassinated by a gunman during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September 2025 at age 31.
"Trump has [spent more time] debunking whether he’s balding than he’s done [investigating who murdered Kirk], who was a good friend," Owens claimed. "Trump has loyalty to no one but himself."
Despite her words, Utah resident Tyler Robinson was arrested for the murder.