Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Slam Donald Trump's Use of 'Air' Footage in Campaign Video: 'We Do Not Endorse or Approve'

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," the independently capitalized studio wrote via Twitter after the video made it seem as though Damon and Affleck possibly had a planned partnership, alliance or endorsement of Trump.

The co-founders proceeded to condemn any future use of their work by the Trump Administration.