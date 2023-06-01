Ivanka Trump Raves About Enjoying 'New Adventures' With Jared Kushner as Dad Donald Faces More Legal Trouble: Photos
Ignoring the drama!
On Wednesday, May 31, Ivanka Trump uploaded a multitude of pictures from her and husband Jared Kushner's trip to Greece, and by the looks of it, she's keeping her father Donald Trump's recent troubles out of sight and out of mind.
"During the pandemic I reread The Odyssey and fell in love Homer's epic poem once again ✨✨ (I loved Robert Fitzgerald's translation)," the mom-of-three wrote in her Instagram caption. "Walking in the footsteps of Odysseus these past few days has been an extraordinary experience ~ ancient ruins and mythical landscapes came alive before my eyes as I explored this breathtaking country."
"Thank you, Greece, for bringing the Odyssey to life in the most enchanting way possible," she added. "Here's to new adventures and embracing the spirit of Odysseus within us all! 🌊🌊🌊."
The snaps showed the duo by the water, taking in the sights and checking out ancient landmarks.
The couple's trip comes after they decided to take a step back from being involved in the ex-POTUS' political campaigns.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," stated the former fashion designer, who's a mom to sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, as well as daughter Arabella, 11.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she continued in her announcement. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."
Donald has been involved an endless string of scandals, with his most recent centering around an audio recording in which he acknowledged he held on to classified Pentagon documents after leaving the White House.
According to CNN, the father-of-five made the comments during a meeting that took place in the summer of 2021.