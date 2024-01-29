'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian to Get Him Out of Jail: 'Push Biden to Sign My Pardon'
Kourtney Kardashian received one very random comment after she posted a photo of herself holding infant son Rocky.
While most fans cooed over her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy, Tiger King star Joe Exotic tried to get the mother-of-four's attention so he could contact her sister Kim Kardashian.
"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this h--- hole," Exotic, 60, wrote, referring to Kim, who's an aspiring lawyer.
"I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon," the Netflix star added in another comment on the Sunday, January 28, post.
Fans couldn't help but laugh at his plea and question why he was reaching out to the SKIMS founder, 43.
"Because I'm innocent. Go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUS.com/tigertales ... they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts," he noted.
"Probably will have to pardon my own f'n self Vote #JoeExotic2024," he penned in another comment under Kourtney's upload.
Exotic has been quiet over the past several months, as in 2019, he was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for allegedly trying to have rival Carole Baskin killed.
In 2021, his sentence was reduced to 21 years.
Despite remaining behind bars, Exotic said he's running in the 2024 presidential election as a Democrat.
This is hardly the first time the infamous zookeeper has begged for a prison release, as in 2021, he claimed his cancer had returned.
"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well," he wrote on social media.
"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this!" he added, referring to his enemy.
Many, including Baskin, doubted his claims, but Exotic's lawyer backed up the announcement.
"I can and will publicly confirm Joe’s cancer. He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point," the attorney said. "He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that."
In February 2023, a report claimed the cancer spread to his bladder, but he reportedly refused to undergo treatment.
"The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is," Exotic allegedly wrote in a legal letter. "If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once."