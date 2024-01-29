OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Exotic
OK LogoNEWS

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Begs Kim Kardashian to Get Him Out of Jail: 'Push Biden to Sign My Pardon'

tiger king joe exotic begs kim kardashian release jail pardon
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kourtney Kardashian received one very random comment after she posted a photo of herself holding infant son Rocky.

While most fans cooed over her and husband Travis Barker's baby boy, Tiger King star Joe Exotic tried to get the mother-of-four's attention so he could contact her sister Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic begs kim kardashian released jail pardon
Source: Netflix

Joe Exotic asked Kim Kardashian to get him out of jail.

"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this h--- hole," Exotic, 60, wrote, referring to Kim, who's an aspiring lawyer.

"I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon," the Netflix star added in another comment on the Sunday, January 28, post.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic begs kim kardashian released jail pardon
Source: mega

The mom-of-four passed the 'baby bar' exam in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn't help but laugh at his plea and question why he was reaching out to the SKIMS founder, 43.

"Because I'm innocent. Go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUS.com/tigertales ... they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts," he noted.

"Probably will have to pardon my own f'n self Vote #JoeExotic2024," he penned in another comment under Kourtney's upload.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic begs kim kardashian released jail pardon
Source: Netflix

The Netflix star was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Exotic has been quiet over the past several months, as in 2019, he was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for allegedly trying to have rival Carole Baskin killed.

In 2021, his sentence was reduced to 21 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Joe Exotic
Article continues below advertisement

Despite remaining behind bars, Exotic said he's running in the 2024 presidential election as a Democrat.

This is hardly the first time the infamous zookeeper has begged for a prison release, as in 2021, he claimed his cancer had returned.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic begs kim kardashian released jail pardon
Source: netflix

Exotic claimed he's innocent.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well," he wrote on social media.

"Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this!" he added, referring to his enemy.

Article continues below advertisement

Many, including Baskin, doubted his claims, but Exotic's lawyer backed up the announcement.

"I can and will publicly confirm Joe’s cancer. He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point," the attorney said. "He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that."

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2023, a report claimed the cancer spread to his bladder, but he reportedly refused to undergo treatment.

"The world has to know just how corrupt our justice system is," Exotic allegedly wrote in a legal letter. "If I have to be the one to die innocent in here fighting for the truth maybe people around the world will finally speak up for the truth for once."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.