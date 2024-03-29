Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is 'Living Her Dream' Life as a Mom-of-6: 'She Always Wanted a Big Family'
Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren was all smiles when the two reunited earlier this week to watch their son, Charlie, 15, receive a ring after his school won the Class 1A golf title.
While the blonde beauty once distanced herself from the father of her two eldest kids, an insider revealed she's now happier than ever as she parents a total of six children with partner Jordan Cameron.
"Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She has that now, living her sweetest dream."
The model, 44, also shares daughter Sam, 16, with the professional golfer, 48, and welcomed three kids with Cameron, 35, who has a child from a previous relationship.
In 2015, Woods didn't hesitate to gush over the bond they rebuilt as co-parents after his infidelity scandal.
"Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic," he told TIME. "We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time."
"It’s fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life," the athlete continued. "We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids."
That being said, a source previously told OK! the exes were "clashing" over their son's future.
"Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his," an insider spilled. "Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of his son and sees a lot of potential in him."
"Elin worries he's going to suffocate Charlie," explained the insider. "She reasons it's hard enough to be a kid these days without this as added pressure."
However, in the end, "she concedes that it boils down to what Charlie wants."
Woods hasn't been as lucky in the love department as his former spouse, as after he and restaurant manager Erica Herman split in 2022 following a five-year romance, she accused him of sexual harassment. She also filed a $30 million lawsuit and asked for their NDA to be voided, citing the Speak Out Act.
By 2023, she dropped her suit.
