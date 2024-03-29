Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is 'Living Her Dream' Life as a Mom-of-6: 'She Always Wanted a Big Family'

In 2015, Woods didn't hesitate to gush over the bond they rebuilt as co-parents after his infidelity scandal.

"Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic," he told TIME. "We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time."

"It’s fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life," the athlete continued. "We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids."