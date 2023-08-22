OK Magazine
Tiger Woods' Former Flame Rachel Uchitel Still Angry With Joy Behar for Calling Her a 'Hooker'

tiger woods rachel uchitel joy behar pp
Source: Mega; ABC
By:

Aug. 22 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Rachel Uchitel is still pissed off by Joy Behar calling her a "hooker."

Tiger Woods' former flame opened up about her beef with The View cohost during an appearance on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast, where she questioned why Behar came after her with the blunt insult and not the pro golfer who was allegedly married at the time of their romance

rachel
Source: @racheluchitelnyc/Instagram

Rachel Uchitel poses with David Yontef while spilling the tea about her feud with Joy Behar.

"She was making fun of my last name! Rachel 'You could tell she's a hooker,'" she recalled the comedian calling her on live television. "I was so offended that a woman in a position of power like Joy Behar could call me a hooker because I was accused of being a mistress of a famous man like Tiger."

Uchitel then questioned why Behar would go after the woman rather than the man in the situation.

"Why wasn't she commenting about him cheating allegedly on his wife? Instead, she was calling me, the woman involved, a hooker!" she pointed out. "Why wasn't anyone, like, 'Wait? How dare you say that! Is she a hooker? Where did you get your facts?'"

joy
Source: Mega

Joy Behar once called Rachel Uchitel a "hooker" for her involvement with Tiger Woods.

"Gloria Allred, my lawyer at the time, did a lot to force ABC to make her apologize, and she kind of said it begrudgingly the next day," the former nightclub manager explained. "I never personally heard from her. It wasn't something that later on, after she thought about it and thought, 'Hey, you know, that was kind of awful. I'm sorry that I did that.'"

MORE ON:
rachel uchitel
tiger woods pp
Source: mega

Joy Behar was tough on Rachel Uchitel for her relationship with Tiger Woods.

To this day, Uchitel feels strongly that she deserves a proper apology from the morning show cohost for casting her in such a terrible light.

"She should at least address her behavior because that's so awful to always blame the woman and say such nasty things, especially in a position of power like that," she explained.

Source: OK!

"You can't do that," she emphasized. "I was nothing of the sort, and that took my credibility away in such a crazy way and just to apologize. Do you think that's going to do anything to a completely different audience the next day or a couple of days later? That was incredibly wrong and disturbing."

