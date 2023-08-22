Tiger Woods' Former Flame Rachel Uchitel Still Angry With Joy Behar for Calling Her a 'Hooker'

"She was making fun of my last name! Rachel 'You could tell she's a hooker,'" she recalled the comedian calling her on live television. "I was so offended that a woman in a position of power like Joy Behar could call me a hooker because I was accused of being a mistress of a famous man like Tiger."

Uchitel then questioned why Behar would go after the woman rather than the man in the situation.

"Why wasn't she commenting about him cheating allegedly on his wife? Instead, she was calling me, the woman involved, a hooker!" she pointed out. "Why wasn't anyone, like, 'Wait? How dare you say that! Is she a hooker? Where did you get your facts?'"