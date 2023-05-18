Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Denied Request to Have NDA Voided, Judge in $30 Million Lawsuit Calls Her Sexual Harassment Claims 'Threadbare'
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman was denied her request to have the pair's NDA voided.
The update comes two months after Herman sued the athlete for $30 million and accused him of sexual harassment.
Herman asked for their agreement to be eradicated via the the Speak Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."
According to Radar, on Wednesday, May 17, the judge in the case called Herman's sexual harassment allegations "vague and threadbare," noting, "Herman has had the opportunity to provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so."
Woods, 47, has denied her story, with an insider claiming he sees Herman as a "jilted ex-girlfriend." In response to her filing, he released a statement that read, "Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless. It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."
Herman also claimed the dad-of-two broke the law when he locked her out of their house post-breakup, however, the superstar claimed the property was his alone.
"During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman," court documents read. "Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand."
The exes met in 2017 — the same year she signed the NDA — when Herman was working as the general manager of his Florida restaurant Woods Jupiter.
It's been a rough few months for Woods, who had to exit the Masters early and undergo ankle surgery.
"Between his crippling injuries and shattered love life, Tiger has hit rock bottom — again. He’s been beaten down mentally, physically, and spiritually," a source spilled to Radar. "Now he’s got no one to lend him support when he’s dealing with all his injuries and setbacks. Worse than that, he knows she’s furious with him and is hellbent on revenge — and the money she believes she’s owed."