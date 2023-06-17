Tiger Woods Will Not Play British Open After April 'Subtalar Fusion Procedure' for His Ankle Injury
Tiger Woods is out! Organizers of the British Open recently shared that the sports star will not be playing at the Royal Liverpool at the end of July due to injury.
"We have been advised that he won't be playing at Hoylake," Mike Woodcock of the R&A said.
Woods has not played since his he had an operation on his ankle in April. 10 days following his announcement that he would be withdrawing from the Masters, he underwent the surgery because of reaggravated plantar fasciitis.
Dr. Martin O'Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York performed the procedure on the record-breaking athlete.
"Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," it was announced at the time. "Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."
No timeline for when the 47-year-old would be back to golf was released.
Earlier this year, prior to his ankle injury, the multi-time Masters winner suggested that it might be time he retires from the game.
"I don't know how many more I have in me," Woods said. "I'm very lucky to have the leg."
"Mobility and endurance - going forward it will never be the same. I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I'd like but that's ok and I'm ok with it," the pro-golfer of 26 years added.
As OK! previously reported, the issues with Woods' health came amid months of legal trouble between him and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.
Back in March, the former restaurant worker sued Woods for $30 million and accused him of sexual harassment in hopes of nullifying their NDA.
In her request to the judge, she cited the Speak Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."
However, on May 17, the judge overseeing the case denied Herman her request. They claimed her allegations were "vague and threadbare," adding, "Herman has had the opportunity to provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so."
