Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is 'Very Happy' With Boyfriend Jordan Cameron, Only Maintains Relationship With Golfer for Their Kids
Tiger Woods is stuck in the past when it comes to his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but the Swedish model has moved on.
Nordegren — who shares daughter Sam, 16, and son Charlie, 15, with the professional golfer — starting dating her longtime partner, NFL star Jordan Cameron, in 2017. The pair later welcomed kids Zeta, Freya and Arthur.
"She is very happy with Jordan and only maintains a relationship with Tiger for the sake of their kids," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Not that that’s stopped him from this fantasy that they could still find their way back to each other."
"Tiger has huge regrets about letting his life with Elin slip through his fingers," the source added. "His relationships have been disastrous ever since they split, and he misses her."
As OK! previously reported, Nordegren is "living her sweetest dream" as a mother-of-six — aside from her own five kids, she also co-parents Cameron's eldest son from a previous relationship — now that tensions have settled with her high-profile ex-husband.
Woods and Nordegren starting dating in 2003 and tied the knot one year later. However, their relationship went into a tailspin in 2009 when rumors swirled the athlete had engaged in several affairs throughout their marriage. The golf champion eventually admitted to being unfaithful and their divorce was finalized in 2010.
Despite their ups and downs, the former couple learned how to be friends again and co-parent their children in a healthy way in the years that followed.
"Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic," Woods said in an interview with TIME. "We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time."
"It’s fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life," Wood continued. "We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Nordegren's relationship with Cameron.