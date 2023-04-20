Tiger Woods Has 'Hit Rock Bottom' After Being Sued By Ex Erica Herman & Dealing With 'Crippling' Injuries, Source Claims
Tiger Woods has been dealt a major blow this past year.
Following the high of his infamous comeback at the Masters Tournament four years ago, the golf legend has allegedly plummeted into a dark place after recent ex-girlfriend Erica Herman sued him for $30 million in order to nullify their previous NDA. On top of that, he's dealing with health issues that have taken him away from the game he loves.
“Between his crippling injuries and shattered love life, Tiger has hit rock bottom — again,” the insider spilled to Radar about Woods' current state after his breakup from the restaurant manager in the fall of 2022. “He’s been beaten down mentally, physically, and spiritually."
"Now he’s got no one to lend him support when he’s dealing with all his injuries and setbacks,” the source explained. “Worse than that, he knows she’s furious with him and is hellbent on revenge — and the money she believes she’s owed.”
Prior to the end of his relationship, the 47-year-old was forced to pull out of of last year's U.S. Open Golf Championship due to his constant back pain. He then had to think about scaling back on trying to train for the 2023 competition, which has taken him to a new low.
"I don’t know how many more I have in me," Woods admitted during a Thursday, April 6, press event, noting how he's been trying "to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."
"I think my endurance is better but it aches a little bit more than it did last year just because at that particular time when I came back, I really had not pushed it that often," the pro — who is also continuing to heal injuries from his 2021 car crash — continued. "I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it."
When it comes to Woods' legal issues with his ex, the athlete also seems to feel defeated. "Tiger feels like this is another shakedown. He doesn't want another scandal," an insider revealed.
"There's a lot of panic right now. No one wants the details of a long relationship to be made public," the source noted.