Tiger Woods Has 'Hit Rock Bottom' After Being Sued By Ex Erica Herman & Dealing With 'Crippling' Injuries, Source Claims

“Between his crippling injuries and shattered love life, Tiger has hit rock bottom — again,” the insider spilled to Radar about Woods' current state after his breakup from the restaurant manager in the fall of 2022. “He’s been beaten down mentally, physically, and spiritually."

"Now he’s got no one to lend him support when he’s dealing with all his injuries and setbacks,” the source explained. “Worse than that, he knows she’s furious with him and is hellbent on revenge — and the money she believes she’s owed.”