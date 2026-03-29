or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With First Post Since Golfer's DUI Crash

image of tiger woods and Vanessa trump
Source: @TigerWoods/X

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump breaks her silence with her first post since the athlete's DUI and car crash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 29 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump shared her first post since boyfriend Tiger Woods was involved in a traumatic rollover crash and was arrested for a DUI.

The former model, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on March 28 to repost two videos from her daughter, Kai Trump, 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump Shared Instagram Clips of Her Daughter Kai

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of kai trump
Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram

One snapshot had Kai Trump posing at the Miami Open.

One clip saw the teen golfer posing with players Allan Kournikov and Jason Stacy at the Miami Open last week.

The other snapshot saw Trump's daughter doing a fun Q&A with fans where she looked back on her childhood playing golf.

On March 27, Woods, 50, was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

image of kai trump
Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram

Another video on Vanessa Trump's Instagram had her daughter giving a Q&A.

While the athlete's breathalyzer test was negative, he declined to provide a urine sample to law enforcement officials.

"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said on Friday during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods' Crash Occurred on March 27

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI last week.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued.

Trump was not in the car with Woods when the accident occurred. The pro golfer and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. began dating in early 2025.

Woods and his ladylove even showed off PDA just days before he crashed, sharing a kiss at the TGL Finals at Palm Beach Garden’s SoFi Center on March 24.

The Couple Debuted Their Romance in March 2025

image of tiger woods and Vanessa trump
Source: @TigerWoods/X

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods began dating in 2025.

The couple announced their relationship with a loved-up snapshot on social media in March 2025.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned the sweet pic.

Last June, an insider dished Trump and Woods might be planning to tie the knot sometime in the future. "Tiger is fully enmeshed in Vanessa's world. He was just at the White House with her and was welcomed with open arms by everyone," a source told In Touch Weekly.

"He clearly wants to impress her. And he's certainly enjoying himself," they said. "He's over the moon about her and saying he plans to marry her so people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.