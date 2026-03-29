Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With First Post Since Golfer's DUI Crash

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Vanessa Trump Shared Instagram Clips of Her Daughter Kai

Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram One snapshot had Kai Trump posing at the Miami Open.

One clip saw the teen golfer posing with players Allan Kournikov and Jason Stacy at the Miami Open last week. The other snapshot saw Trump's daughter doing a fun Q&A with fans where she looked back on her childhood playing golf. On March 27, Woods, 50, was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.

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Source: @officialvanessatrump/Instagram Another video on Vanessa Trump's Instagram had her daughter giving a Q&A.

While the athlete's breathalyzer test was negative, he declined to provide a urine sample to law enforcement officials. "Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said on Friday during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

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Tiger Woods' Crash Occurred on March 27

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI last week.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued. Trump was not in the car with Woods when the accident occurred. The pro golfer and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. began dating in early 2025. Woods and his ladylove even showed off PDA just days before he crashed, sharing a kiss at the TGL Finals at Palm Beach Garden’s SoFi Center on March 24.

The Couple Debuted Their Romance in March 2025

Source: @TigerWoods/X Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods began dating in 2025.