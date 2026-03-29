Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence With First Post Since Golfer's DUI Crash
March 29 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump shared her first post since boyfriend Tiger Woods was involved in a traumatic rollover crash and was arrested for a DUI.
The former model, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on March 28 to repost two videos from her daughter, Kai Trump, 18.
Vanessa Trump Shared Instagram Clips of Her Daughter Kai
One clip saw the teen golfer posing with players Allan Kournikov and Jason Stacy at the Miami Open last week.
The other snapshot saw Trump's daughter doing a fun Q&A with fans where she looked back on her childhood playing golf.
On March 27, Woods, 50, was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.
While the athlete's breathalyzer test was negative, he declined to provide a urine sample to law enforcement officials.
"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said on Friday during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."
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Tiger Woods' Crash Occurred on March 27
"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued.
Trump was not in the car with Woods when the accident occurred. The pro golfer and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. began dating in early 2025.
Woods and his ladylove even showed off PDA just days before he crashed, sharing a kiss at the TGL Finals at Palm Beach Garden’s SoFi Center on March 24.
The Couple Debuted Their Romance in March 2025
The couple announced their relationship with a loved-up snapshot on social media in March 2025.
“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned the sweet pic.
Last June, an insider dished Trump and Woods might be planning to tie the knot sometime in the future. "Tiger is fully enmeshed in Vanessa's world. He was just at the White House with her and was welcomed with open arms by everyone," a source told In Touch Weekly.
"He clearly wants to impress her. And he's certainly enjoying himself," they said. "He's over the moon about her and saying he plans to marry her so people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."