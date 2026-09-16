Tiger Woods Shows Off 'Iconic' Swing for First Time Since DUI Incident as Fans Theorize Comeback: 'He's Going to Win Another Major'

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Tiger Woods is back on the golf course, sending fans into a tizzy. The 15-time Major champion publicly took to the driving range on Tuesday, September 15, for the first time since his DUI arrest in March. A video posted by the TGR Foundation and the PGA Tour highlighted his much-anticipated comeback, with Woods hitting golf balls with an iron club, showing off his perfect form.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods had fans speculating on his return to the competition.

The PGA Tour teased Woods' first major competition since 2024 in its X post, enthusiastically pointing out the player's potential for the upcoming season. "Tiger Woods is back on the range!" its caption read. "His last PGA Tour start was July 2024." Woods, 50, made his return to the golf course during an amateur fundraising event for his TGR foundation. The clinic was held at Liberty National in New Jersey ahead of the Nexus Cup.

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What Did Fans Say?

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods has not competed since 2024.

Fans seemed excited to see Woods back on the golf course, chiming in with enthusiasm on social media about his potential return to competition. "Tiger, you’re going to win another Major," one commenter wrote. "The comeback is real…Tiger’s got nine lives," another added, with a third writing, "Definitely going to win at least three majors next year." "That’s one thing that will never leave him. His swing is just iconic, dude, even in 2026," a fourth gushed.

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Inside His DUI Drama

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested in March on suspicion of a DUI.

Woods was last seen hitting golf balls in March before he was arrested after flipping his SUV in Jupiter Island, Fla., during an alleged DUI crash. Two pills were found in his pocket at the time, according to arrest documents. After taking a breathalyzer test, Woods showed no signs of alcohol. However, he refused to submit to a urine test. Following the incident, Woods entered himself into a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland. The golf star pleaded no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusing to submit to testing on September 2. His driver's license was suspended for five years, and he was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

'I Can Pretty Much Hit Anything'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods may return to the course in November.