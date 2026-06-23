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Tiger Woods Makes First Media Appearance Since DUI Crash as PGA CEO Comments on His Return: 'We're Glad to See You Back'

Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods returned to the public eye.

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June 23 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods made his first press appearance following his DUI crash and subsequent rehab stint earlier this year.

The pro golfer appeared in front of a crowd of reporters on Tuesday, June 23, to address the PGA Tour's upcoming plans for the 2028 competitive season.

"Over the past eight months, the Future Competitions Committee has spent a lot of time on a very important fundamental question. How do we build the strongest possible version of PGA Tour?" he said.

Woods appeared healthy and clean-shaven, making no comments about his recent DUI or frequent appearances in the headlines.

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Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods appeared at a press conference to discuss changes to the PGA Tour.

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Source: @TMZ/Instagram

Tiger Woods appeared at a PGA press conference.

"This work was never about any one player or person," he continued. "It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love."

Although he's had a tumultuous year, stepping away from the competition following his March 2026 crash, Woods has served as chairman of the Future Competitions Committee since 2025.

He introduced PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to talk further about upcoming changes in the PGA, with Rolapp also immediately alluding to Woods' checkered few months.

"I think I speak for all of us when I say, we're glad to see you back," he said after taking the stage.

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Why Did Tiger Woods Get a DUI?

Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was arrested in March after rolling his Land Rover in Florida.

Woods was charged with a DUI after rolling his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Fla. on March 27. He pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 50-year-old tested at 0.00 percent blood alcohol content on two breathalyzer tests, but refused a post-arrest urine test. He was also found with painkillers in his pocket.

He checked into a rehabilitation center in Switzerland to address his alleged prescription pill problem following the crash, according to Reuters. He returned to the U.S. on May 13.

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'His Leadership Has Been Tremendous'

Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

PGA CEO Bran Rolapp called Tiger Woods a 'tremendous asset.'

The press later questioned Rolapp about Woods' return to public-facing committee events, asking: "How valuable was it to have him?"

"I think having Tiger involved was a tremendous asset and a privilege," Rolapp said. "His insight into the game as a player, but also being around it his whole life."

"The respect he has earned from fans, from his fellow members and partners is invaluable," he added. "His leadership has been tremendous."

Tiger Woods
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Insiders said Tiger Woods was teetering on the edge after his DUI and Vanessa Trump's b----- cancer diagnosis.

Woods has not spoken publicly about his DUI, but those close to him have claimed he's struggling amid his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's b----- cancer diagnosis.

"Tiger is stressed out to begin with, and this could create more danger on Florida roads – assuming he's allowed to drive," a source told Radar.

"His friends are fearing the guy has been subjected to so much pressure over the past 10 years," they added. "This could be the final nail in his coffin – literally."

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