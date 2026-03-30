Why Troubled Tiger Woods Doesn’t Have a Driver Despite His Concerning History of Car Crashes
March 30 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods has rejected the idea of hiring a driver for privacy reasons, per a new report.
The golfer, 50, "doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing," an insider told an outlet on Sunday, March 29, two days after Woods' most recent car crash and DUI arrest.
The legendary athlete "thinks he is fine to drive," the source added.
This Is Not Tiger Woods' First DUI
The 15-time major champion was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test last Friday after flipping his SUV in a high-speed collision near his mansion in Jupiter Island, Fla.
Woods was previously was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2017 after he was discovered asleep at the wheel with his engine running.
At the time, the father-of-two reportedly had a combination of five drugs in his system, including the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, the anxiety medication Xanax, the sleep drug Ambien and THC (marijuana).
'The Guy Is a Terrible Driver'
Woods' DUI charge was later reduced to reckless driving in a plea deal, with the golf pro attributing the incident to an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
An anonymous staffer told the Daily Mail following Friday's crash that "the guy is a terrible driver," explaining that Woods "drives like a bat out of h--- very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment."
Such was the case last week when police responded to a crash and "found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."
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"I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care," the source added.
Woods was also involved in another scary single-vehicle rollover crash in California in 2021 while going over 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. He notably suffered severe leg injuries.
Prior to that, the golfer struck a fire hydrant and neighbor's tree with his vehicle in the middle of the night in 2009. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out.
Tiger Woods Was Barred From Driving Donald Trump's Grandkids
It's since been revealed that before this most recent crash, Woods — who is dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — was banned from driving President Donald Trump's grandkids by the U.S. Secret Service due to his history of driving incidents and substance use.
The president, 79, responded to the news on Friday, telling reporters in Miami that he "feel(s) so badly" for the golfer. "He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know," Donald said, noting Tiger is a "very close friend."