or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

Why Troubled Tiger Woods Doesn’t Have a Driver Despite His Concerning History of Car Crashes

photo of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI on March 27.

March 30 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods has rejected the idea of hiring a driver for privacy reasons, per a new report.

The golfer, 50, "doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing," an insider told an outlet on Sunday, March 29, two days after Woods' most recent car crash and DUI arrest.

The legendary athlete "thinks he is fine to drive," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

This Is Not Tiger Woods' First DUI

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The pro golfer was involved in another DUI-related incident in 2017.
Source: mega

The pro golfer was involved in another DUI-related incident in 2017.

The 15-time major champion was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test last Friday after flipping his SUV in a high-speed collision near his mansion in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Woods was previously was arrested in Palm Beach County on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2017 after he was discovered asleep at the wheel with his engine running.

At the time, the father-of-two reportedly had a combination of five drugs in his system, including the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid, the anxiety medication Xanax, the sleep drug Ambien and THC (marijuana).

Article continues below advertisement

'The Guy Is a Terrible Driver'

image of Tiger Woods is reportedly a notoriously reckless driver.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods is reportedly a notoriously reckless driver.

Woods' DUI charge was later reduced to reckless driving in a plea deal, with the golf pro attributing the incident to an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

An anonymous staffer told the Daily Mail following Friday's crash that "the guy is a terrible driver," explaining that Woods "drives like a bat out of h--- very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment."

Such was the case last week when police responded to a crash and "found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The athlete suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in 2021.
Source: mega

The athlete suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in 2021.

"I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care," the source added.

Woods was also involved in another scary single-vehicle rollover crash in California in 2021 while going over 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. He notably suffered severe leg injuries.

Prior to that, the golfer struck a fire hydrant and neighbor's tree with his vehicle in the middle of the night in 2009. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out.

Tiger Woods Was Barred From Driving Donald Trump's Grandkids

image of The president called Tiger Woods a 'very close friend' following the crash.
Source: mega

The president called Tiger Woods a 'very close friend' following the crash.

It's since been revealed that before this most recent crash, Woods — who is dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — was banned from driving President Donald Trump's grandkids by the U.S. Secret Service due to his history of driving incidents and substance use.

The president, 79, responded to the news on Friday, telling reporters in Miami that he "feel(s) so badly" for the golfer. "He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know," Donald said, noting Tiger is a "very close friend."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.