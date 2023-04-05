Tiger Woods Admits This Year Could Be His Last Masters Tournament As Terrifying Car Accident Damaged His Legs
Tiger Woods is pumped to make his 25th appearance at the Masters, but the golfer confessed this could very well be his last time competing in the annual tournament.
"I don’t know how many more I have in me," the star told a reporter ahead of the Thursday, April 6, event, adding that instead of thinking about the future, he's just trying "to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."
The athlete's hesitation partly stems from his 2021 car crash and subsequent leg injury that required surgery, though he believes his current game "is better than it was last year at this particular time."
"I think my endurance is better but it aches a little bit more than it did last year just because at that particular time when I came back, I really had not pushed it that often," the dad-of-two added. "I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it."
If Woods, 47, comes out victorious this time around, it would mark his 16th win, but lately, the billionaire has been in the headlines for less impressive reasons.
As OK! reported, following his split from ex girlfriend Erica Herman, the restaurant manager filed to nullify the NDA she signed at the start of their romance, citing the Speak Out Act and Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act. The laws were made in order to allow victims of sexual abuse to speak out even after signing a NDA.
An insider said the ordeal has become "a nightmare" for Woods.
"Tiger feels like this is another shakedown. He doesn't want another scandal," the source told an outlet. "There's a lot of panic right now. No one wants the details of a long relationship to be made public."
Herman, who's asking for $30 million in her lawsuit, also alleged she was forced to move out of their shared home, though there was never a written agreement that she had any ownership over the property.
Woods denied the sexual assault allegations and overall claims, calling her a "jilted ex-girlfriend."
