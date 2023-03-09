Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel Reveals Signing An NDA 'Can Ruin Your Life' After Erica Herman Split Explodes
Tiger Woods’ old flame Rachel Uchitel spilled that his split from Erica Herman “sounds familiar.”
Woods' had an affair with Uchitel when he was married to Elin Nordegren — the author was one of many women the 47-year-old cheated on his former wife with.
On Wednesday, March 8, the ugly split between Woods and Herman was announced after they had been dating for six years. Herman also put in a court request to nullify the NDA that she signed when she began dating the pro-golfer in 2017.
“I fought this on my own for over a decade, but my circumstances were different. There is a big difference between [an NDA] signed at the commencement of a relationship for parties to agree not share confidential information, and then the signing of an NDA to cover up bad behavior. The latter can ruin your life,” the nightclub manager spilled.
Back in 2009, Uchitel signed an NDA of her own — she was offered $5 million for her silence, racking in $1 million per year. The TV correspondent revealed that the NDA continues to impact her life.
As OK! previously reported, in Herman’s recent court request, she cited the Speaks Out Act that "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal or state law,” alluding that the former restaurant manager may be accusing the five-time Masters Tournament winner of sexual misconduct.
The ex-girlfriend also filed a lawsuit against Woods’ in October regarding her eviction from the couple’s home.
“Specifically, by trickery, agents of [Woods] convinced [Herman] to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law,” said the official documents.
“They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing,” the court document continued.
“Any and all disputes, claims or controversies” with Woods must be confidentially arbitrated, the athlete's trust replied.
Uchitel weighed in on the trust’s statement, saying, “Arbitration is where NDAs go to get buried, essentially. It’s all very quiet and tidy in an arbitration. And no one gets to hear about it ever again.”
