Tiger Woods In State Of 'Panic' As Ex Erica Herman Moves Forward With Lawsuit, Sexual Abuse Allegations: 'It Terrifies Him'
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has made their breakup "a nightmare for him," an insider close to the professional golfer revealed.
After the restaurant manager filed a petition to nullify the former couple's NDA on Wednesday, March 8, and noted there were allegedly incidents of sexual abuse, Woods was left in a state of "panic" in regard to what secrets might be exposed.
"Tiger feels like this is another shakedown," the source explained to a news publication on Thursday, March 9. "He doesn't want another scandal."
The entire situation "terrifies him," the confidante admitted, adding Herman "knows that because they've talked about it."
"There's a lot of panic right now" for the 47-year-old, the insider confessed. "No one wants the details of a long relationship to be made public."
Though the former flames seemed to displayed a united front throughout the course of their six-year relationship, it appears things took a turn for the worse toward the end of their romantic demise.
"It was clear that things have gotten toxic between the two of them," the insider noted, adding how just about "everyone" spending time with Herman and Woods "knew that last year."
The exes went their separate ways months ago, as court documents exposed that the ugly breakup occurred in October 2022, as OK! previously reported.
At the time the ex-lovers called it quits, Herman claimed she was "tricked" into leaving Woods' home — where she had lived with him for the entirety of their relationship.
In her legal filing to nullify their NDA, the 38-year-old cited an "oral agreement" the duo supposedly shared, arguing that she still had five years left to live in the Florida mansion. Herman referenced an 11-year tenant deal she and Woods allegedly agreed to at the start of their longtime romance.
- Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel Reveals Signing An NDA 'Can Ruin Your Life' After Erica Herman Split Explodes
- Tiger Woods 'Tricked' Ex Erica Herman Into Being 'Locked Out' Of Their Home Prior To Split, Sexual Abuse Allegations
- Ugly Split: Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit Requesting NDA Nullified, Cites Law For Cases Of Sexual Assault
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since Herman claimed Woods informed her "she was no longer welcome in the residence," the legendary athlete's ex requested $30 million worth of compensation in exchange for the time she should have been living in the Jupiter estate.
Woods finds the whopping price to be absolutely "ridiculous," according to the close insider, and is now left to make a tough decision.
He "has to decide whether it's worth paying that amount so that this can go away," the source spilled. "Or else, will he see her giving an interview to Dr. Phil?
Woods "is trying to protect himself," the confidante concluded.
People spoke to a source regarding Woods reaction to Herman's lawsuit.