Tiger Woods' Son Finishes in Last Place at Prestigious Junior Invitational Event

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It wasn’t the finish Charlie Woods likely hoped for. The 17-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, who has been working to follow in his father’s footsteps, finished in last place at this past weekend’s prestigious Junior Invitational amateur tournament at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C.

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Source: MEGA Charlie Woods competed in the Junior Invitational tournament.

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Charlie ended the tournament at 26-over, finishing 10 spots behind 35th place in the 36-player field. His rounds included a 3-over 75 to start the event, followed by a 4-over 76 in the second round. He then struggled in the third round with an 11-over 83 before finishing with an 8-over 80 in the final round on Saturday, March 14. The tournament was won by Miles Russell, who currently sits at No. 1 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, finishing at an impressive 15-under.

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The Junior Invitational is widely considered one of the top amateur tournaments in the country. Past winners include Scottie Scheffler, who won in 2014, and Akshay Bhatia, who took the title in 2018 and recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Charlie is currently a junior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach. Despite the tough weekend, he has already built an impressive record, including two state championships.

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Source: MEGA The event was held at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina.

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Both Miles and Charlie have already committed to Florida State University. “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Charlie wrote on Instagram in March. That same month, both Tiger and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, displayed a united front to support their son during a championship ceremony. The trio even posed for photos together at the event.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods is currently dating Vanessa Trump.

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Meanwhile, Tiger has also been making headlines for his personal life. The golf icon has reportedly been dating Vanessa Trump since November 2024. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in March 2025. Despite reports that the World Golf Hall of Fame member has felt "stifled" at times in the relationship, insiders have suggested things could become even more serious. "Tiger is fully enmeshed in Vanessa's world. He was just at the White House with her and was welcomed with open arms by everyone," an insider told In Touch in 2025, adding that a "whirlwind engagement" could be coming soon.

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The couple recently attended the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club alongside Vanessa’s daughter Kai Trump, 18, who also plays golf. During the outing, lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed to have picked up on a quiet exchange between the two, per an outlet. According to Nicola, Tiger reassured Vanessa at that moment. "It's alright," he allegedly said. Vanessa then admitted: "I know...I need to stop being immature." Tiger followed with a joke, saying, "I don't even have any hair." The mother-of-five then hugged him and said: "You're a good guy."

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump is also a golfer.

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Kai later joined the pair as they posed for photos together. However, sources have suggested Vanessa has inhibitions about the high-profile relationship. “She’s insecure when it comes to him and other women,” an insider told the National Enquirer on February 27. “So Vanessa follows Tiger everywhere and checks up on him and what he’s up to through mutual friends when they’re not together.”