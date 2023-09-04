Tim McGraw Believes He Would Have 'Died' If He Never Married Faith Hill
Tim McGraw could not be more grateful for Faith Hill.
While appearing on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 radio show on Thursday, August 24, the country music star explained how different his life could have been if he had not married the "Mississippi Girl" singer early in his career.
"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old: A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground — one or the other. And it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," McGraw told the host.
After being married for multiple decades, the "Shotgun Rider" crooner and Hill figured out how to console each other as they both navigate the ups and downs of the music industry. "So when [I'm] having days when [I'm] not feeling confident, then she's the one that makes me feel confident," he gushed over his wife. "When we're having days when she's not feeling confident, then I make her feel confident. It just works for us."
Despite being one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, McGraw — who shares daughters Grace McGraw, 26, Maggie McGraw, 25, and Audrey McGraw, 21, with his spouse — did admit it has not always been easy for them, primarily due to his alcohol addiction struggles in years past.
"Well, I don't know if the maturity's occurred yet, but she put up with it for a while because I was pretty sneaky about it for a while," he noted when revealing how he finally made a positive change. "I think when the kids got old enough that they could notice things is when she finally said, 'You've got to figure this out.'"
However, the pair has learned to overcome together. "We have a confidence in our life. We have a confidence in our foundation. And all of this could go away, and we're perfectly happy with the five of us. We are a really tight family," McGraw said.