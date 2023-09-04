Tim McGraw Believes He Would Have 'Died' If He Never Married Faith Hill

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old: A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground — one or the other. And it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," McGraw told the host.

After being married for multiple decades, the "Shotgun Rider" crooner and Hill figured out how to console each other as they both navigate the ups and downs of the music industry. "So when [I'm] having days when [I'm] not feeling confident, then she's the one that makes me feel confident," he gushed over his wife. "When we're having days when she's not feeling confident, then I make her feel confident. It just works for us."