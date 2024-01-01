Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Julie and Todd's Prison Conditions in 9 Clicks
Lindsie Chrisley Revealed Her Concerns on Julie and Todd Chrisley's Imprisonment
In the April episode of "The Southern Tea" podcast, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's daughter Lindsie Chrisley shared details about her parent's living conditions.
"One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions, and a question that I asked you [was], 'Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?'" she said. "And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes."
She also revealed that the patriarch was "in a better place and in great spirits" as he was able to make friends quickly.
Lindsie Chrisley Found It Hard to Visit Julie Chrisley
Lindsie explained there was simply a "different process" in order to receive visitation privileges with Julie compared to the steps she went through to see her dad.
"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating," she continued. "The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."
Savannah Chrisley Shared How It Felt to Visit Her Father
Savannah Chrisley spoke candidly about her feelings when she visited her father with her grandmother, Nanny Faye.
"I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room," she admitted.
Savannah added, "Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, 'This isn't the end.' And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."
Savannah Chrisley Criticized the Prison's Facilities
On her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah exposed the poor prison condition her mother had been experiencing.
"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she disclosed, accusing the facility of not following President Joe Biden's executive order regarding federal inmates having environmentally friendly facilities.
Chase Chrisley Called Todd Chrisley's Prison a 'Nightmare'
- Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Frustrating' Reason Why She Hasn't Traveled To Kentucky To Visit Stepmom Julie In Prison
- Todd Chrisley Receives First Visit In Prison From Daughter Lindsie & Nanny Faye After Beginning 12 Year Sentence
- Lindsie Chrisley Insists Dad Todd Is In A 'Better Place' After Making 'Great Friends' In Prison
Chase Chrisley noted the conditions were a "nightmare."
"They both have no air conditioning," Chase claimed. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100 plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning."
The Matriarch Might Be Scared or Nervous
Based on the letters Savannah received from Julie, she assumed their mother had been going through a lot since she and Todd entered their respective prison cells separately.
"She's trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at-bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does," she divulged, adding her mom had been trying to focus on her health first and foremost.
Julie and Todd Chrisley Had Not Communicated for Months
Referring to the letters, Savannah revealed her parents had not spoken in months since starting their prison sentences.
"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," she said.
Julie and Todd Chrisley Suffered From Backlash After Her Family Spoke Out
Following the family members' revelations about Julie and Todd's prison conditions, the pair got backlash for their statements amid their jail time.
"It's been really tough since I started speaking out about everything," Savannah told Entertainment Tonight. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry."
Todd Chrisley Shared His Experience
In his exclusive interview with NewsNation, Todd called his federal prison cell "disgustingly filthy" while also sharing what he's eating.
"The food is literally, I'm not exaggerating this … the food is dated. It's out of date by at a minimum a year. It's a year past expiration," he said, adding that they were strict with him as he was not allowed to speak to his wife.
Todd also claimed he chose to speak out to expose the poor conditions they experienced — but the officials from Federal Prison Camp denied them.