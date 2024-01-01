Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Julie and Todd's Prison Conditions in 9 Clicks

In the April episode of "The Southern Tea" podcast, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley's daughter Lindsie Chrisley shared details about her parent's living conditions.

"One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions, and a question that I asked you [was], 'Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?'" she said. "And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes."

She also revealed that the patriarch was "in a better place and in great spirits" as he was able to make friends quickly.