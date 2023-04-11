Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Haters After Admitting She Had A 'Tough' Easter Without Convicted Parents
Savannah Chrisley didn't let the haters ruin her family-filled day.
Already being put through the wringer with having to celebrate Easter without her convicted parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley — who began their combined 19-year prison sentences in January — Savannah seemed to be on the receiving end of backlash on Sunday, April 9.
Savannah documented her day with her friends and young niece, Chloe, via her Instagram Story. First showing her and her girlfriends lounging in a backyard with a pool — where Chloe was also seen hanging out with the adults on the beautiful day — Savannah candidly admitted the day wasn't only filled with laughter and fun.
"Tough day without mama and daddy… we can do it though! Our resurrection is coming," the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote alongside a photo of the serene backyard.
On the heels of her touching on the difficulties she was facing on the holiday, Savannah shared a video condemning those with unkind messages. "Again, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all," the exhausted-looking reality star instructed via her Story.
Savannah's parents were sentenced in November 2022, with Todd serving 12 years and Julie seven behind bars, after being convicted earlier that year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
The 25-year-old has been very open about how her family has been coping with the scandal, even confessing she had a "full-on breakdown" while looking after Chloe and her brother Grayson, 16. Savannah was given custody of both her niece and brother following her parents' sentencing.
"I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying," she admitted during a February "Unlocked" podcast episode. “I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life."
And while Savannah has a lot on her plate, she recently revealed she's still making time for her love life.
Last month, the reality star teased she was "dating someone," however, given that she is now the guardian of two people, the terms of it all has changed.
"It's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with,'" she said during a recent interview. "This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out."