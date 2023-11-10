Savannah Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Are Targeting Father Todd After She's Spoken Out About His 'Terrible' Living Conditions
Savannah Chrisley is continuing to stand up for her parents while they are behind bars.
In a new interview, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star, 26, emphasized how awful the living conditions have been in prison for Todd and Julie Chrisley and why it's been extremely risky to publicly talk about it.
"It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," she explained of the alleged backlash from prison staff. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."
More specifically, Savannah claimed that Todd, 54, has been targeted by corrections officers because of how vocal she's been about what he's experiencing in jail. "Right now they're trying to move him from the facility he's at now, because of the latest things that I've posted on Instagram. And that's the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it," she said.
The scrutiny has become so intense that the blonde beauty says the patriarch has not been allowed private conversations with his attorney. "Which is a huge thing because... it's a non-recorded phone call to where you can speak about the things that are happening to you to your lawyer, [and] they're not letting him do that," Savannah alleged.
The Chrisley Knows Best star claimed the staff at the prison have been clearing his inmate commissary account, leaving him with no money to eat. "That's their way of retaliating against these men for speaking out. They're literally going to starve them to death," she added.
- Savannah Chrisley Lashes Out Over 'Inhumane' Conditions At Mom Julie's Jail, Federal Bureau Of Prisons Responds
- Savannah Chrisley Confesses She's 'Missing' Imprisoned Todd's Smile 'A Little Extra Today'
- Savannah Chrisley Admits She's 'Angry' After Celebrating First Mother's Day Without Imprisoned Julie: 'This One Hit Hard'
Despite the challenges, Todd emphasized to Savannah that she must keep talking. "He and I have had the discussion [and] his exact words were, 'If I have to be uncomfortable in order to hopefully implement and force change, then I'm willing to do it,’” she explained.
Luckily, the former beauty queen noted that her mother, 50, has not been treated as terribly as her dad. "[However, her living conditions are terrible," Savannah stated. "And some of the male guards, they definitely speak down on the women [in jail]. They make them feel like garbage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later," she added. "I know how hard I'm fighting, and so I hope and pray. Obviously nothing has gone in our favor whatsoever, so I just hope, literally everyday, I just pray."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Savannah.