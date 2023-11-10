Savannah Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Are Targeting Father Todd After She's Spoken Out About His 'Terrible' Living Conditions

"It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," she explained of the alleged backlash from prison staff. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."

More specifically, Savannah claimed that Todd, 54, has been targeted by corrections officers because of how vocal she's been about what he's experiencing in jail. "Right now they're trying to move him from the facility he's at now, because of the latest things that I've posted on Instagram. And that's the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it," she said.