Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Legal Matters' Will Be Discussed on Family's New Reality Show, Shares Savannah

Savannah Chrisley's parents Todd and Julie may be behind bars for bank and tax fraud, but in a new interview, the podcast host revealed that "for the first time, we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that" while cameras roll.

The blonde beauty teased the new series as "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different" from their past shows, such as Chrisley Knows Best, which wrapped up earlier this year after 10 seasons.