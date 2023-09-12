Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Legal Matters' Will Be Discussed on Family's New Reality Show, Shares Savannah
Savannah Chrisley's parents Todd and Julie may be behind bars for bank and tax fraud, but in a new interview, the podcast host revealed that "for the first time, we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that" while cameras roll.
The blonde beauty teased the new series as "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different" from their past shows, such as Chrisley Knows Best, which wrapped up earlier this year after 10 seasons.
As OK! previously reported, the untitled series will be a "continuation of their story," where fans will see the brood as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."
Viewers will get an inside look at how Savannah, 26, is managing as the sole parent for her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10 — the latter of whom was adopted by Todd and Julie from the patriarch's son Kyle.
"It's definitely testing me, but helping to be a bonus parent for my siblings, it's been the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have," she gushed of her new role. "I get out there every day and I wanna make a better life for these two kids. It's gonna touch on that."
The show will also delve into the young adult's love life.
"I'm a single parent dating. I'm like, 'You date me, you date all these other people,'" she said, confessing she's currently seeing someone. "It's so funny because I look at it and I'm like, 'God gives you what he knows you needed in the most unexpected timing.' So I look at it now and I'm like, 'OK maybe I've met the one I'm supposed to be with.'"
However, it's unlikely that her new beau will appear in front of the cameras, as she shared, "Anything that's healthy in my life I want to try and shield all the outside influence, which is really difficult because people will always have an opinion."
Though Todd and Julie — who both reported to prison in January — recently had their sentences reduced by a year, they still have years to go before they'll be released. Todd was originally scheduled to serve 12 years in jail while Julie originally received a 7-year sentence.
