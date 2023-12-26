Timothée Chalamet Seen With Girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Party: Photo
Hopefully Willy Wonka didn't eat all the chocolate at the Kardashian family's annual Christmas Eve party.
Despite speculation Timothée Chalamet skipped out on his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's holiday plans, the 27-year-old's attendance at the exclusive event was confirmed after all.
The Wonka star and the Kylie Cosmetics founder were photographed talking to each other in the background of a snapchat picture taken by Landon Barker, the stepson of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian.
The main focus of Landon's upload was his father, Travis Barker, who puckered up his lips to make a kissy face at the camera, however, social media users were quick to notice Kylie and her man in the crowd of partygoers.
"I'm literally dying right now," one admirer wrote via social media in disbelief by the couple's sighting, while another noted, "I know the 'stans' want to hate this for Timmy but they’re always looking so cuuuuute," and a third added, "They are actually a cute couple."
Timothée taking part in Kylie's family's Christmas tradition proves the duo is still going strong — and that he's getting along with his girlfriend and her ex Travis Scott's two kids, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.
Back in October, a source confirmed the Dune star had a good relationship with Kylie's children, stating: "He’s great with them. They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over."
Plus, it seems Timothée's visits to Kylie's home have only become more and more frequent, as another insider previously noted the Call Me by Your Name actor had "quietly been moving things into Kylie’s $36 million mansion."
"When he’s in L.A., Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!" the confidante continued regarding the amount of time the Little Woman star spends at the makeup mogul's California estate.
Due to the pair's chaotic lifestyles, Kylie and Timothée "like the idea of having the same home base" as "it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules."
"They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour," the source detailed in reference to Timothée's promotion of Wonka prior to its release in theaters on Friday, December 15.
Kylie and Timothée sparked romance rumors back in April, when sources spilled the two were dating, however, the duo was first seen interacting with each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week at the end of January.