Kylie Jenner Treats All Her Dogs 'Like They’re Her Children' — But Refuses to Clean Up After Them
Pampered pooches!
When it comes to Kylie Jenner's seven dogs, the reality star spares no expense, as an insider claimed the 26-year-old treats the canines "like they were her children."
Like Jenner herself, her dogs get the most expensive gifts and undergo the best treatments as they prance around her $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif.
“Kylie doesn’t blink an eye at spending $150,000 for a collar with 1.5-carat diamonds around it,” the source dished, noting the pets wear $460 Gucci sweaters and hang out in several $50,000 architect-designed doghouses, which supposedly have A/C, heat and running water.
They also eat extremely well, as the insider said the animals only munch on grass-fed beef and farm-to-table veggies in their $5,500 sterling bowls from Tiffany.
Despite giving the dogs the very best, there is one thing Jenner refuses to do when it comes to her fur babies: “clean up after them," the source said. "She has a whole staff that she pays to do that!”
In a recent chat for Interview Magazine, Jenner spoke with actress Jennifer Lawrence about her pooches.
When asked about "the best hire you’ve ever made," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs.”
“Why seven?” the Hunger Games alum questioned, to which the reality TV star noted, “Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children and I had to keep the family together.”
Lawrence also hilariously asked Jenner if she had mostly greyhound dogs because they remind her of sister Kendall Jenner.
Kylie laughed and admitted, “Yes, that’s a part of it. I love seeing little Kendalls run around, and I think they’re just funny. They just make me smile. I was never, like, a Shih Tzu Pomeranian type of girl.”
“I need them skinny and fast,” the mother-of-two added.
Lawrence replied in agreement, “Yeah, totally. I had a half–Italian greyhound chihuahua and I used to call her my Kendall Jenner.”
As OK! previously reported, Kylie has been criticized by fans for the way she seemingly treats her animals, as in June, she shared a video of herself coincidentally crossing paths with her dog walker.
"Does she actually take care of them or just have them in a separate part of the house for when she wants them on social media," one person harshly said, while a second wondered, "Why do you need that many? Like are you able to spend time with them or no? Because I get you have the money but like why??"
"That’s so very sad... they are like who is that lady lol," a third user penned, while a fourth noted: "I swear I never see you with these dogs anymore."
Star reported on the source's comments.