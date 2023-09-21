Kylie Jenner Accused of Pulling PR Stunt After She Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Selfie With New Flame Timothée Chalamet
Is Kylie Jenner head over heels for her new flame Timothée Chalamet?
In a photo uploaded to Instagram by Elle Mexico, the reality star, 26, revealed her phone background, which is a selfie of her with the actor, 27.
"Love is in the air! 💕 We met Kylie Jenner upon her arrival at the @prada fashion show in Milan and we couldn't help but notice that she has the cutest wallpaper 😍 swipe for a closer look!" the outlet wrote on their Instagram page of the makeup mogul, who wore an all-black outfit and sunglasses.
Of course, people couldn't help but wonder if Kris Jenner was behind the move. One person wrote, "This one will do anything for attention," while another said, "What an obvious stunt 😂😂 good god."
A third person stated, "Too intentional😂," while a fourth user joked, "The pr is pr-ing."
As OK! previously reported, the Hulu star and the Dune alum confirmed their romance when they were spotted canoodling at Beyoncé's concert in early September.
The two were later spotted at the U.S. Open where they couldn't help but continue to lock lips.
Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott, and Chalamet seem to be into each other.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," a source spilled about the new relationship. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another insider said of the duo. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
"He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the source added of Jenner's previous dating history.
Though their pairing might seem odd to some, they apparently compliment each other.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the source said of the handsome hunk understanding the brunette beauty needs to care for her two kids first and foremost.
"They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together," the insider dished to In Touch. "Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"