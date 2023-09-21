Kylie Jenner Accused of Pulling PR Stunt After She Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Selfie With New Flame Timothée Chalamet

Is Kylie Jenner head over heels for her new flame Timothée Chalamet?

In a photo uploaded to Instagram by Elle Mexico, the reality star, 26, revealed her phone background, which is a selfie of her with the actor, 27.

"Love is in the air! 💕 We met Kylie Jenner upon her arrival at the @prada fashion show in Milan and we couldn't help but notice that she has the cutest wallpaper 😍 swipe for a closer look!" the outlet wrote on their Instagram page of the makeup mogul, who wore an all-black outfit and sunglasses.