Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out the Sides of Her Stunning Backless Dress During Date Night With Timothée Chalamet at 2025 BAFTAs: Photos
Kylie Jenner's outfits have not disappointed this awards show season as she attends one event after another with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
On Sunday, February 16, the reality star, 27, took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a vintage 1995 John Galliano sequined gown, which she wore that evening to the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as the A Complete Unknown actor's date.
"1 of 1. John Galliano 1995 🖤🖤," Jenner captioned a series of solo shots of herself in the drool-worthy ensemble.
The brunette beauty's cleavage slightly spilled out of the sides of the backless dress, as the fabric only covered the front of her chest.
Chalamet complemented his girlfriend in an all-black, double-breasted suit from Bottega Veneta. The couple also twinned with adorable matching Panthère de Cartier rings, which the Wonka actor wore on his pinky and Jenner sported on her right ring finger.
In the comments section of the post, Jenner's followers drooled over her flawless figure, as many wondered whether Chalamet, 29, took the photos of The Kardashians star.
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Black Gown After Packing on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Cleavage in Black Dress as She Gets Handsy With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Perfect Body in Tight Cleavage-Baring Workout Set After Timothée Chalamet Date Night: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"GORGEOUS!! 🖤🖤🖤," Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, declared, while a fan asked, "Did Tim take these?"
"Kylie has literally never looked bad in any outfit," a second supporter mentioned, as a third admirer claimed: "Something different about Kylie."
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to share a photo of Timothée on her social media, she hasn't been shy to pack on the PDA with the Call Me by Your Name actor during his various awards show attendances and date night outings throughout the past two years.
Kylie and Timothée have appeared to amp up their joint appearances this year — with the Khy owner joining her boyfriend at the Golden Globes, Berlin Film Festival, BAFTAs and more in 2025 alone.
Kylie — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with her ex Travis Scott — opened up to British Vogue for their September 2024 issue about why she and Timothée do their best to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
"Privacy is so important to me in life," she explained, admitting it "feels so good" to have successfully kept her relationship mostly out of the public since she was first linked romantically to Timothée in April 2023.
Further elaborating on Kylie's approach to handling life in Hollywood, her mom pointed out to the magazine: "She has learnt to be emotionally available only to the people she feels really comfortable being around."
"She protects her mental health that way. Anywhere she goes it creates a lot of brouhaha. It can be very overwhelming," Kris shared.
"People ask me, 'How do you deal with all this?' I don’t remember a time before," Kylie recalled elsewhere in the interview, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered in 2007, when she was 10.
"I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras," the socialite confessed.