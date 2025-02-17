Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out the Sides of Her Stunning Backless Dress During Date Night With Timothée Chalamet at 2025 BAFTAs: Photos

Kylie Jenner's outfits have not disappointed this awards show season as she attends one event after another with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

On Sunday, February 16, the reality star, 27, took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a vintage 1995 John Galliano sequined gown, which she wore that evening to the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as the A Complete Unknown actor's date.