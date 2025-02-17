or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out the Sides of Her Stunning Backless Dress During Date Night With Timothée Chalamet at 2025 BAFTAs: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a backless gown to the 2025 BAFTAs.

By:

Feb. 17 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner's outfits have not disappointed this awards show season as she attends one event after another with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

On Sunday, February 16, the reality star, 27, took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a vintage 1995 John Galliano sequined gown, which she wore that evening to the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as the A Complete Unknown actor's date.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage backless dress baftas timothee chalamet photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's cleavage spilled out the side of her dress.

Article continues below advertisement

"1 of 1. John Galliano 1995 🖤🖤," Jenner captioned a series of solo shots of herself in the drool-worthy ensemble.

The brunette beauty's cleavage slightly spilled out of the sides of the backless dress, as the fabric only covered the front of her chest.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage backless dress baftas timothee chalamet photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner donned a vintage 1995 John Galliano sequined gown to the awards show.

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet complemented his girlfriend in an all-black, double-breasted suit from Bottega Veneta. The couple also twinned with adorable matching Panthère de Cartier rings, which the Wonka actor wore on his pinky and Jenner sported on her right ring finger.

In the comments section of the post, Jenner's followers drooled over her flawless figure, as many wondered whether Chalamet, 29, took the photos of The Kardashians star.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage backless dress baftas timothee chalamet photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner accompanied Timothée Chalamet as his date to the 2025 BAFTAs.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"GORGEOUS!! 🖤🖤🖤," Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, declared, while a fan asked, "Did Tim take these?"

"Kylie has literally never looked bad in any outfit," a second supporter mentioned, as a third admirer claimed: "Something different about Kylie."

Article continues below advertisement

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to share a photo of Timothée on her social media, she hasn't been shy to pack on the PDA with the Call Me by Your Name actor during his various awards show attendances and date night outings throughout the past two years.

Kylie and Timothée have appeared to amp up their joint appearances this year — with the Khy owner joining her boyfriend at the Golden Globes, Berlin Film Festival, BAFTAs and more in 2025 alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with her ex Travis Scott — opened up to British Vogue for their September 2024 issue about why she and Timothée do their best to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"Privacy is so important to me in life," she explained, admitting it "feels so good" to have successfully kept her relationship mostly out of the public since she was first linked romantically to Timothée in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner cleavage backless dress baftas timothee chalamet photos
Source: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Further elaborating on Kylie's approach to handling life in Hollywood, her mom pointed out to the magazine: "She has learnt to be emotionally available only to the people she feels really comfortable being around."

"She protects her mental health that way. Anywhere she goes it creates a lot of brouhaha. It can be very overwhelming," Kris shared.

"People ask me, 'How do you deal with all this?' I don’t remember a time before," Kylie recalled elsewhere in the interview, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered in 2007, when she was 10.

"I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras," the socialite confessed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.