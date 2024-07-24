Timothée Chalamet Gets Mixed Reviews for His Impression of Bob Dylan's Singing Voice in 'A Complete Unknown' Biopic

For months, fans were only able to get photo glimpses of Timothée Chalamet portraying Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, but on Wednesday, July 24, the movie finally released a teaser trailer.

The nearly two-minute long clip debuted the actor not only talking like the Grammy winner, but also embodying his guitar skills and singing "A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall" — though the latter left social media divided.