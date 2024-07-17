Kylie Jenner's Family Thinks Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is a 'Balanced, Dedicated, Successful' Man: 'They Love How He Treats Her'
Kylie Jenner's family approves of her man!
The Kardashians star's loved ones have grown to adore her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, more than one year after the brunette bombshell was first linked romantically to the Wonka star in April 2023.
"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the makeup mogul's brood — which includes her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
(Like she is to her Kardashian siblings, Kylie is also a half-sister to her parent Caitlyn Jenner's other kids, Brody, Brandon and Burt Jenner, as well as Cassandra Marino.)
"They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle. Things are blossoming between them more and more every day," the insider explained of Kylie and Timothée's romance.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — seems steady with the Dune actor, as the source noted the duo is "in constant and fluid communication" and "see a long-lasting relationship together."
Calling the couple "happy," the confidante mentioned: "They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another."
Since the relationship landed Kylie and Timothée in the headlines in the spring of last year, the lovebirds have kept their public appearances to a minimum.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Instead, "Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy," the source dished. "They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren't constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy."
"They like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other's friends," the insider added. "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other and there isn't any void of communication."
Aside from a few paparazzi sightings of Kylie and Timothée out and about on dates or arriving at each other's houses, the couple's most public outing occurred at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards back in January.
The A-list pair was also photographed packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open and at Beyoncé's concert in September 2023.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about Kylie and Timothée's relationship.