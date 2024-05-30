After months of speculation as to whether the couple had called it quits , the celebs set the record straight when they were spotted on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in NYC on Thursday, May 23.

The actor, 28, and the makeup mogul, 26, had a late dinner at the restaurant and shared several of the Top Chef alum's most popular dishes.

Though Chalamet has been filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in NYC and Jenner is based in L.A., the stars have found a way to make time for each other.

According to another source, the twosome — who last made a public appearance together at the Golden Globes in January — prefer to keep their romance very low-key.

The first hint the couple was still together came when Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the family’s Easter tablescape , which seemed to have a place card for Chalamet.

As OK! previously reported, while rumors swirled Jenner and Chalamet may have ended their romance , internet sleuths spotted clues over the last few months that seemed to indicate the lovebirds were going strong .

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user penned about the Skims founder’s footage.

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" a second person added.