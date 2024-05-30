OK Magazine
Going Strong! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Debunk Split Rumors With NYC Double Date

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 30 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still an item!

After months of speculation as to whether the couple had called it quits, the celebs set the record straight when they were spotted on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in NYC on Thursday, May 23.

kylie jenner bracelet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

The actor, 28, and the makeup mogul, 26, had a late dinner at the restaurant and shared several of the Top Chef alum's most popular dishes.

An insider revealed Chalamet was "really chill and so nice" as the couple was joined by another duo.

According to another source, the twosome — who last made a public appearance together at the Golden Globes in January — prefer to keep their romance very low-key.

Though Chalamet has been filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in NYC and Jenner is based in L.A., the stars have found a way to make time for each other.

timothee chalamet bob dylan
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet has been filming the Bob Dylan biopic in NYC the last few months.

As OK! previously reported, while rumors swirled Jenner and Chalamet may have ended their romance, internet sleuths spotted clues over the last few months that seemed to indicate the lovebirds were going strong.

The first hint the couple was still together came when Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian posted a video of the family’s Easter tablescape, which seemed to have a place card for Chalamet.

kylie fashion week
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X user penned about the Skims founder’s footage.

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" a second person added.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet
timothee chalamet dune
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet stars in 'Dune.'

Other social media users thought a bracelet Jenner wore while on vacation indicated the stars were still dating.

In the images, she stunned in a tan backless gown with her bracelet on full display as she looked at the camera.

Source: OK!
"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one person said, referencing fans' theories the duo has matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry.

Last year, Chalamet wore the matching necklace in an interview.

People reported on Jenner and Chalamet's date night.

