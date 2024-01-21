What Is Timothée Chalamet's Net Worth? How Kylie Jenner's New Beau Made His Millions
He’s a Beautiful Boy with a large bank account!
Well-known actor Timothée Chalamet has an estimated net worth of a whopping $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Chalamet started his career appearing in commercials and short films. From there, he acted in the TV series Homeland before landing his debut role in Men, Women & Children, going on to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.
In 2017, Chalamet received tons of praise for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, which led to subsequent roles in movies like Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird and Hostiles. Chalamet was even nominated for an Academy Award for Call Me By Your Name at the age of 23. He later garnered more hype after Beautiful Boy, and he then appeared in The King and Little Women.
The 28-year-old later received the iconic lead role of Paul Atreides in the updated film adaption of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, Dune.
Most recently, Chalamet reached a career highlight after being paid $9 million to star in Wonka, which released in December 2023.
Chalamet is widely regarded as one of the best actors of his generation.
As for real estate, in October 2022, the celeb paid $11 million for his mansion in Beverly Hills, which was previously owned by Justin Verlander and Kate Upton.
Although Chalamet has a hefty net worth, his new girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has an astronomically larger bank account.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner is worth a shocking $700 million.
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, are smitten with one another.
While a recent insider acknowledged the two "may seem like opposites," they noted their relationship has been growing stronger by the day.
“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," they spilled.
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," the source explained. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
Although many speculated the relationship was just a rebound for Jenner, who split from baby daddy Travis Scott, 32, the Oscar nominee and the Kylie Cosmetics founder "are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included."
"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider continued. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."