What Is Timothée Chalamet's Net Worth? How Kylie Jenner's New Beau Made His Millions

Chalamet started his career appearing in commercials and short films. From there, he acted in the TV series Homeland before landing his debut role in Men, Women & Children, going on to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

In 2017, Chalamet received tons of praise for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, which led to subsequent roles in movies like Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird and Hostiles. Chalamet was even nominated for an Academy Award for Call Me By Your Name at the age of 23. He later garnered more hype after Beautiful Boy, and he then appeared in The King and Little Women.