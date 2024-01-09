Kylie Jenner and Cillian Murphy Called Out for Looking Like 'Twins' After Shocking Photo From Golden Globes Goes Viral
The internet went wild over Kylie Jenner and Cillian Murphy's appearances at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards — for a strange reason.
After The Kardashians star, 26, and the Oppenheimer actor, 47, both attended one of Hollywood's biggest events, a post went viral pointing out how oddly similar Jenner and Murphy look.
"Someone said Kylie looks like Cillian Murphy now I can't unsee it," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned alongside a photo of the two at the ceremony.
"They look like siblings, the way they smile!" a social media user commented below the hilarious post.
"Twins!" a second chimed in about the similarities between the A-Listers.
"She DOES! Now I can't unsee it," a fourth user exclaimed of Jenner resembling the movie star.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul certainly made a splash at the Globes while attending with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. As OK! reported, the Little Women actor shut down any speculation he and Jenner refused to take a photo with Selena Gomez after the Disney Channel star was caught on camera gossiping with pals.
"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" a photographer asked Chalamet, 28, about the situation the day after the event.
"No," the Wonka star confirmed, adding everything between the two businesswomen was "all good."
According to lip readers, while Gomez was hanging out at her pal Taylor Swift's table, she told her, "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie Jenner] said, 'no.'"
Despite any alleged drama, Jenner and Chalamet have been basking in their romance. "She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected," an insider claimed.
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," a source noted. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
The Call Me By Your Name actor has been especially respectful of the reality star's responsibilities to her two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the insider spilled of Chalamet. "He's great with them. They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the insider stated. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to. He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."