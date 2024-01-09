OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Reveals What Secrets She Was Telling Bestie Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes

Jan. 9 2024, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on what she was talking about with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress replied to an article titled, "Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globes? Here's the Truth."

selena gomez reveals secrets taylor swift golden globes
Source: mega

Selena Gomez confirmed she was not gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes.

"Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up," Gomez wrote in the comments. "Not that that's anyone['s] business."

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that the "Love You Like a Love Song" artist had been complaining about Chalamet and girlfriend Jenner's behavior toward her at the upscale event. Some fans even attempted to read Gomez's lips to decipher exactly what she was saying when she was leaning down to chat with her besties.

selena gomez reveals secrets taylor swift golden globes ig post
Source: @commentsbycelebs/instagram

Gomez claimed she'd been discussing two of her friends 'who hooked up.'

One social media user claimed Gomez said something along the lines of, "I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said, 'no,'" which prompted mixed reactions online.

"Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me I'm running straight to my girls," a separate user penned, while others voiced their support for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star due to Gomez and Jenner's shared history.

selena gomez reveals secrets taylor swift golden globes
Source: mega

Fans attempted to read Gomez's lips in clips from the event to decipher if she'd been talking about Chalamet and Jenner.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

"Honestly I’m all for Kylie Jenner 'cause why would I let my man take pics with the girl who called me a bully and mean girl?" one critic noted.

A second person agreed with them, pointing out, "She was dissing the h--- out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture."

kylie jenner golden globes kiss timothee chalamet
Source: CBS, goldenglobes/x

Kylie Jenner made a splash at the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Monday, January 8, paparazzi approached the Call Me By Your Name actor to ask if he was "cool" with Gomez after the award show.

"Yeah, of course," he responded.

"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" the pap asked, but Chalamet again affirmed there was no bad blood between the two women.

Earlier this week, a separate source spilled that the "Single Soon" songstress "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie" during her conversation with Swift and Sperry before alleging Gomez "never even saw or spoke to them" that night.

The insider told People Gomez had not been gossiping about Chalamet and Jenner.

