What Did Timothée Chalamet Tell Kylie Jenner During Couple's Red Carpet Debut in Italy? Lip Reader Spills
After two years of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, May 7 — and a lip reader is spilling the tea on the words they exchanged while posing for the flashing cameras.
What Timothée Chalamet Said to Kylie Jenner on the Red Carpet
Expert Nicola Hickling shared on behalf of Genting Casino that at one point, the Oscar nominee, 29, told the reality star, 27, "I am going to introduce you to Michael tonight."
It's unclear who the two were referring to, though Jenner seemed excited, replying, "Really?"
"Yup," Chalamet confirmed.
As they made their way down the carpet, the mom-of-two allegedly informed her beau, "They want to take some photos," to which the Dune actor responded, "Don’t go, stay with me."
"OK," said Jenner.
The Couple's Body Language Decoded
As OK! reported, body language expert Judi James told a news outlet that the makeup mogul "appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together."
"[Chalamet] seems to retain one facial expression and the rather languid one-hand-in-a pocket pose, even when he is walking out onto the red carpet, but this new look does make him more visually compatible with Kylie as his sophistication levels have risen to match her signature elegant, basic black styling," she continued.
James pointed out one picture in which Jenner was leaning back on the NYC native, who had a hand around her torso. She explained that "although not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here," the Kylie Cosmetics founder made "an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love."
For the big night, Jenner wowed in a sleeveless black gown that featured a plunging neckline. She accessorized with statement black and gold earrings and ear cuffs.
Chalamet, who received the honorary award for Cinematic Excellence at the event, looked handsome in a black velvet suit adorned with a white flower.
Inside Their 2-Year Relationship
The stars first sparked dating rumors in 2023 and have been going strong ever since.
Though they kept things under wraps for a while, they've made several Hollywood appearances this year, including at the 2025 Oscars.
Both of their families approve of the romance, as Chalamet's mom recently told a magazine of Jenner, "I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me."
Meanwhile a source told a news outlet that Jenner's famous relatives "love that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."