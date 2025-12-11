Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Risked 'Rubbing People the Wrong Way' With Viral SAG Awards Speech: 'You Have to Shout to Get Heard'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes/YouTube Timothée Chalamet explained why he made his SAG Awards speech about pursuing 'greatness.'

"It’s not more complicated than that," Chalamet told Rhodes during a wide-ranging chat promoting his new film Marty Supreme. The Wonka actor noted the intentional impact of using his own voice to make a point, adding: "You put something in the world and that’s how it is framed all of the sudden."

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet said 'sometimes you have to shout to get heard.'

"So if it rubs people the wrong way or if it rubs people the right way, at least that’s the framing," he explained, reflecting on the "nostalgia" and inspiration he feels when he thinks of award-winning actors "like [Robert] De Niro." "If you’re a young gun like myself, you're like, 'wait a second, I'm still doing it and because attention is so fractured now online, I feel like you sometimes have to shout it to get heard. And so that was the thought," Chalamet concluded, describing how he's in the midst of what he hopes to be a groundbreaking career.

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Timothée Chalamet appeared on Cody Rhodes' podcast.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Rhodes' podcast, the Call Me by Your Name star shared how "being a WWE fan has been helpful" as an actor because "the architecture is so clear."

Timothée Chalamet 'Admires' WWE Stars Like John Cena and Hulk Hogan

Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes/YouTube Timothée Chalamet said he 'admires' WWE stars for performing live.

Chalamet used John Cena and the late Hulk Hogan as examples of individuals who act as "company" men in comparison to "an undertaker who never speaks but is perhaps just as popular." "One can apply them to their own career, but I love that framing," he expressed. Chalamet said something he "admires about" WWE stars is the "live feed" of events and the "live reactions" fans get to see from the crowd, as he's able to "shield" himself "from the internet" and other people's opinions of his performances.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet has been on a press tour for his film 'Marty Supreme.'