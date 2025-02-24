SAG Awards 2025: What Netflix Didn't Show as Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shōgun Took Home the Night's Top Wins

Kristen Bell hosted the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell , 44, successfully completed her hosting duties with several memorable moments throughout the evening — including an actor-themed parody of her character Anna from Frozen 's song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and a Gossip Girl reunion skit with Leighton Meester , 38.

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have come to an end.

But when Hollywood's latest and greatest actors gather in one place, the cameras can't catch every iconic interaction.

Keep scrolling to see what the camera's missed at theShrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 23.