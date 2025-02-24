SAG Awards 2025: What Netflix Didn't Show as Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shōgun Took Home the Night's Top Wins
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have come to an end.
Kristen Bell, 44, successfully completed her hosting duties with several memorable moments throughout the evening — including an actor-themed parody of her character Anna from Frozen's song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and a Gossip Girl reunion skit with Leighton Meester, 38.
But when Hollywood's latest and greatest actors gather in one place, the cameras can't catch every iconic interaction.
Keep scrolling to see what the camera's missed at theShrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 23.
Red Carpet Run-Ins
You never know who you'll run into on the red carpet!
During star-studded arrivals at the 2025 SAG Awards, A-list celebrities like Ariana Grande, 31, and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, 67, said hello before posing for photos together, while Best Actress winner Demi Moore, 62, briefly chatted with the night's Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Jane Fonda, 87.
Meanwhile, Harrison Ford, 82, and Cynthia Erivo, 38, sweetly held hands while greeting one another.
Timothée Brought His Mom as His Date Instead of Kylie Jenner
It was a bring your family to work night for Timothée Chalamet, as his mother, Nicole Flender, 65, accompanied the A Complete Unknown star — who won Best Actor — as his date instead of the 29-year-old's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
Jenner, 27, sat beside Chalamet for several other events this awards show season, including the Golden Globe Awards, the BAFTA Awards and the Berlin Film Festival.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Left Hand in Hand
Grande and her Wicked costar-turned-boyfriend, Ethan Slater, 32, were affectionate as they posed for a photo together.
After the show ended, the couple quite literally ran off into the sunset while holding hands.
Jeremy Strong Leaves After Losing
Jeremy Strong, 46, didn't waste any time after losing his category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in The Apprentice to Kieran Culkin, 42, who played Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain.
Strong ditched the event mere moments after Culkin's win was announced.
'The Bear' Reunion Featuring Jamie Lee Curtis
The Bear stars used the night as an opportunity to catch up — with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Allen White, 34, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 47, happily chatting between awards and during commercial breaks.
At one point, Curtis, 66, made her way through the room hand in hand with costar Liza Colón-Zayas, 52.
Curtis was nominated in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting for The Last Show Girl, though she lost to Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldaña, 46.
In case you missed tuning into the event, the 2025 SAG Awards will remain available to stream on Netflix for 28 days after the show.